Model Moment: IMG Model’s Doll-Like Indiamara

Within months of arriving in New York, Indiamara had already won over the industry with her impossibly wide-set eyes and doll-like face. In her debut season, the Brazilian beauty snagged a spot at two of New York Fashion Weeks most coveted shows: Rodarte and Marc Jacobs. No doubt a good luck charm for Mr. Jacobs, Indiamara was then handpicked to model in the designers section of the annual CFDA journal, shot by Slve Sundsb and styled by Lori Goldstein (he went on to win the top prize). Here, this one-to-watch, punk rock enthusiast, lets us in on her Lady Gaga-loving lifestyle filled with lots of gelato, sneakers instead of stilettos and a brand new iPad.



Indiamara on the runway at Marc Jacobs F/W 2010. Photo: Imaxtree.com

Name: Indiamara Deggerone

Birthday: February 6, 1993

Where were you born: Faxinalzinho, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Where do you live now: New York City

How were you discovered: At modeling class in my hometown of Rio Grande do Sul.

Dream job: To shoot with Steven Meisel I absolutely LOVE his work.

Describe your personal style: A bit punk chic I love black and tend to wear it all the time.

What’s your daily uniform: Black tank top and pants and boots.

I can’t leave home without my: iPod

Haircare/skincare secrets: I wash my face every day in the morning with freezing cold water.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received: Always do your best.

Morning must-have: Breakfast!!

Favorite place in the world: My home in Faxinalzinho and New York.

What’s on your iPod: Punk, pop, rock and Brazilian music.

Biggest indulgence: Gelato

Scariest fashion moment: When I closed a show in Brazil and the runway was super high. The lights went off and I couldnt see the end of the runway I thought I was going to fall.

Currently reading: John Boyne The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and Masaharu Taniguchi The Truth of Life.

Style icon: Lady Gaga

What are you obsessed with at the moment: My iPad

Favorite footwear: My Nikes

Fitness routine: Walk every day and jog on the weekend.

Coffee or tea: Coffee

BlackBerry or iPhone: BlackBerry

Childhood dream: To be a model.

Average amount of sleep per night: 8 hours

Are you on twitter: Yes @indiamaradegg

Photos courtesy of IMG Models