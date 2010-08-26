Model Moment: IMG Model’s All-American Stunner Mak

Over the past year, Texas-born beauty Mak Weinman has gone from girl-next-door to in-demand model faster than you can say All-American. The secret to her success is thanks, in part, to her own determination. This blue eyed Southern belle is no wallflower she got herself discovered by cold-calling a department store first, then an agency. Soon after, she was signed by IMG, and was walking in the Louis Vuitton Spring 2010 runway show. Next up was a starring role in the Sisley fall 2010 ad campaign shot by Terry Richardson. Here, Mak lets StyleCaster in on some of her favorite things from milk and cookies to The Office and the one thing she will never try.

Mak with her boyfriend.

Name: Mak

Birthday: August 8

Where were you born: Texas

Where do you live now: New York

How were you discovered: I called a department store asking if I could model for Prada so I could get a free purse. They laughed pretty hard then said I should call up an agency so I did and here I am. 🙂

Mak doing an elf impression with her roommate.



Dream job: Author

Describe your personal style: Rocker hippie?

What’s your daily uniform: Black pants, a loose singlet, combat boots, and at least one necklace

I can’t leave home without: A book

Mak at the movies.

Haircare/skincare secrets: I have found that having professional hair and makeup artists and digital retouchers making you look flawless certainly helps. But, off set someone has to force me to brush to my hair. For my skin I always wash at least twice daily (Neutrogena) and then I use a moisturizer from a dermatologist (Ultra Hydrating Moisturizer by Dr. Wright).

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received:”Anyone can dream, but turning that dream into reality, thats the hard part” -My Dad



Morning must-have: Eggs!!!

Favorite place in the world: New York, New York

What’s on your iPod: AC/DC, The Beatles, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, The Killers, Norah Jones, The xx, The Rolling Stones….

Mak at Versailles

Biggest indulgence: Chocolate chip cookies

Scariest fashion moment: Middle school in general

Currently reading: The Da Vinci Code. Have you read it yet?

Style icon: Kate Moss, Olsen twins, Kate Bosworth

What are you obsessed with at the moment: The Office – not really “at the moment”, Im just always obsessed

Fitness routine: It varies but I am trying to be more consistent





Coffee or tea: Milk

Blackberry or iPhone: BlackBerry

Childhood dream: To be a ballerina

Average amount of sleep per night: Two to three hours in the night and then eight hours in the morning

Are you on Twitter: Normally I would never say never, but I draw the line at Twitter

Mak at Placa Espana when Spain won the World Cup.

Photos courtesy of IMG Models

