Model Moment: Flaviana From Next Models

Emily
by
Flaviana Matata from Next models caught my eye several months ago, and Ive been obsessed with shooting her ever since. She had to travel back to Tanzania because of passport issues, and she just arrived back in town! StyleCaster seized the moment to do an intimate portrait shoot with the not only beautiful, but insanely smart and altruistic Flaviana.

Flaviana was discovered while in New York City doing charity work for her country, Tanzania. She is in the process of becoming an electrical engineer, and loves getting her hands dirty. Flaviana has already graced the pages of i-D and recently participated in the Topshop ad campaign.

Credits

Photographer: Janice Chou
Model: Flaviana Matata, Next Models
Hair Stylist: Kelly Sayers, Cutler
Makeup Artist: Taryn Potenza, Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder

Flaviana Matata of Next Models. Her smile lights up the room.

