Model Moment: The Eastern European Allure Of Kristy Kaurova

Kristy Kaurova, Elle September 2010. Photo: Terry Tsiolis
Russian stunner Kristy Kaurova scored the modeling industry trifecta in 2010. Step 1 (Runway Domination): The blond beauty opened the Paul Smith show in London, and then went on to walk at the Givenchy, Valentino and Chanel Haute Couture shows in Paris. Step 2 (Glossy Glory): The September issue of Elle featured a multiple page spread capturing Kaurova’s Cool Intentions. Step 3 (The Campaign Trail): The 21 year-old made her star turn in not one, but three highly-coveted ad campaigns BCBG Max Azria, Carven and Barneys New York.
Read on, as the in-demand fashion darling gives StyleCaster a glimpse into her globetrotting lifestyle.
Photo courtesy of Women Management
Where were you born: Vladivostok, Russia
Where do you live: New York
Dream job: To own a big chain of supermarkets
Describe your personal style: Very New York my favorite fashion era is the 1970s.
What’s your daily uniform: Straight leg jeans, ballerina flat shoes, silk tops and always wear sunglasses when I am outside.
Skincare secret: Good makeup remover and Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentr. I always buy mine in Paris.
Barneys New York F/W 2010 Ad. Photo: Deborah Tuberville
Morning must-have: Coffee and yogurt
Favorite place in the world: Tokyo
What’s on your iPod: I dont carry an iPod
Biggest indulgence: Max Brenner the chocolate place in NY, or Amorino ice cream in Europe.
Scariest fashion moment: Slippery shoes on slippery catwalks.
Style icon: Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira Hancock (Scarface).
What are you obsessed with at the moment: Learning Italian
Photo courtesy of Women Management
Favorite footwear: Any ballerina flats I own
Fitness routine: Cardio and stretching one or two times a week
Coffee or tea: Tea
Blackberry or iPhone: Both
Childhood dream: To travel around the world, and Im on the way to making it come true.
Average amount of sleep per night: 8 hours
