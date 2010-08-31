Model Moment: The Eastern European Allure Of Kristy Kaurova

Kristy Kaurova, Elle September 2010. Photo: Terry Tsiolis

Russian stunner Kristy Kaurova scored the modeling industry trifecta in 2010. Step 1 (Runway Domination): The blond beauty opened the Paul Smith show in London, and then went on to walk at the Givenchy, Valentino and Chanel Haute Couture shows in Paris. Step 2 (Glossy Glory): The September issue of Elle featured a multiple page spread capturing Kaurova’s Cool Intentions. Step 3 (The Campaign Trail): The 21 year-old made her star turn in not one, but three highly-coveted ad campaigns BCBG Max Azria, Carven and Barneys New York.

Read on, as the in-demand fashion darling gives StyleCaster a glimpse into her globetrotting lifestyle.



Photo courtesy of Women Management



Where were you born: Vladivostok, Russia

Where do you live: New York

Dream job: To own a big chain of supermarkets

Describe your personal style: Very New York my favorite fashion era is the 1970s.

What’s your daily uniform: Straight leg jeans, ballerina flat shoes, silk tops and always wear sunglasses when I am outside.

Skincare secret: Good makeup remover and Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentr. I always buy mine in Paris.



Barneys New York F/W 2010 Ad. Photo: Deborah Tuberville

Morning must-have: Coffee and yogurt

Favorite place in the world: Tokyo

What’s on your iPod: I dont carry an iPod

Biggest indulgence: Max Brenner the chocolate place in NY, or Amorino ice cream in Europe.

Scariest fashion moment: Slippery shoes on slippery catwalks.

Style icon: Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira Hancock (Scarface).

What are you obsessed with at the moment: Learning Italian



Photo courtesy of Women Management

Favorite footwear: Any ballerina flats I own

Fitness routine: Cardio and stretching one or two times a week

Coffee or tea: Tea

Blackberry or iPhone: Both

Childhood dream: To travel around the world, and Im on the way to making it come true.

Average amount of sleep per night: 8 hours

