Model Moment: 6 Hottest New Faces In Fashion

We got to know the new faces in front of the camera and requested a little info from the pretty young things featured in StyleCaster’s exclusive editorial. Find out who claims the subway is enough of a workout, which girl might be headed for a career in politics, and what’s going to make New York guys frequent Japanese restaurants just a little bit more. Dig a little deeper with our models Q&A below.

REL (pronounced r-ee-el)



Photo courtesy of Marilyn



Agency: Marilyn



Whats your favorite restaurant in NYC?

Coffee Shop in Union Square and Caf Habana.

Where are you from? Do you miss anything about it?

Im from Dallas. I miss my car.

Favorite comfort food?

Red velvet cake.

Did you play sports or dance growing up?

I didnt dance or do sports, but I was on Student Council.

Do you work out? How do you stay so trim?

I belong to Crunch, Im excited to try their trapeze class.

What would you be doing if you werent modeling?

Id be in school to be an ultrasound technician.

CHARLENE ALMARVEZ



Photo courtesy of Ford



Agency: Ford



Whats your favorite restaurant in NYC?

I like Pita Grill and restaurants that serve sushi rolls, my favorite food here.

When did you get to New York?

I got to New York on January 1, 2010.

That’s a Happy New Year! Where are you from? Do you miss anything about it?

Im from the Laguna, Philippines. Yes, I miss it all especially bonding with my family, oh, and the food.

Speaking of food, do you work out? How do you stay so trim?

Yes, I work out every day. I lift some weights and do cardio.

What is one city or place youd like to see that youve never been.

I dream of going to Japan to experience their festivals.

What would you be doing if you werent modeling?

If I weren’t a model, Id continue my business studies in college, which Im doing now.

NAOMI PREIZLER

Photo courtesy of Next



Agency: Next



Whats your favorite restaurant/bar in NYC?

Fat Baby on the Lower East Side.

When did you get to New York?

3 weeks ago (the end of April 2010).

Where are you from? Do you miss anything about it?

Buenos Aires, Argentina. I miss my bedroom.

Favorite comfort food?

Japanese food.

Is there a designer or magazine you would love to pose for?

Photographer Peter Lindbergh and designer Marc Jacobs.

Do you work out? How do you stay so trim?

I walk a lot and the stairs of the subway are enough of a workout.

What would you be doing if you werent modeling?

Id be a painter, Id like to go to art school.

CLEMENTINE STEVENS



Photo courtesy of Next



Agency: Next



When did you get to New York?

This May!

Where are you from? Do you miss anything about it?

A town in France called Lille.

Whats your favorite store or boutique to shop?

I like Zara.

Favorite comfort food?

Ice cream.

Do you work out? How do you stay so trim?

I run in Central Park.

One city or place youd like to see that youve never been.

Id love to go to Tokyo.

Where were you discovered?

At the train station in Lille.

What would you be doing if you werent modeling?

Id be working in medicine, to become a doctor.

VANESSA MICHELS



Photo courtesy of Lil’ ONE



Agency: Lil ONE

Where are you from? Do you miss anything about it?

Santa Catarina in the South of Brazil.

Whats your favorite store or boutique to shop?

Topshop

Did you play sports or dance growing up?

I played volleyball, a big sport in Brazil.

Is there a designer or magazine you would love to pose for?

Italian Vogue

Do you work out? How do you stay so trim?

Pilates.

One city or place youd like to see that youve never been.

Bali.

What would you be doing if you werent modeling?

Studying nutrition at university.

SVETLANA MUKHINA



Photo courtesy of Elite



Agency: Elite



When did you get to New York?

Beginning of this past May.

Where are you from? Do you miss anything about it?

Omsk in Russia. I miss my family, my boyfriend and my cat.

Favorite comfort food?

Japanese

Did you play sports or dance growing up?

I did modern dance for 6 years.

Is there a designer or magazine you would love to pose for?

John Galliano and Karl Lagerfeld.

Do you work out? How do you stay so trim?

Yoga

What would you be doing if you werent modeling?

I have no idea, I was studying marketing, but Im not sure.

Related:

STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: Face Value

Beauty Notes: Get the Hair and Makeup Secrets Behind ‘Face Value’

STYLECASTING: Meet The Models Of ‘Face Value’

Meet & Great: Get To Know The Team Behind ‘Face Value’