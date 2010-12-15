Model Interviews: The Jive Guys Live

Get to know the completely engaging, very funny, insanely good looking guys of Bon Duke’s Jive! Jive! Jive video. These boys are more than just a pretty face.

COLE MOHR, Request New York



Photo: Steven Meisel



Age: 24

Hometown: Houston, Texas

What do you miss most about Houston?

Nothing.

What do you love most about NY?

I don’t know, its alright, its cool, everything is here. You can do whatever you want, whenever everything is open 24 hours a day, which is good when youre shopping for baby clothes.

Do you have a baby?

No I don’t have a baby.

What are you most likely doing when youre not modeling?

Should I answer that? I like to get drunk a lot, make artwork, and smoke weed and stuff.

What type of artwork do you make?

Collages and photos and drawings, and sculptures and all those annoying terms they tell you at art school.

Did you go to art school?

No, school sucks.



Photo: Cameron Krone



Do you have a favorite artist?

I like Richard Franz, Francis Bacon, Duchamp.

What kind of music do you like?

I like thrash, punk, loud beats, real fast and real loud, like skate punk.

Last show you went to?

I went to a show for a band called Total Fucking Destruction, really awesome in Philly and then before that I went to Immortal, that was fun.

Do you have a style philosophy?

Destroy your own clothes and then put them back on. Burn your stuff in a fire and then wear it.

Do you ever find yourself ever wearing something over and over again?

Everything that I own pretty much goes through a heavy rotation. I have a pair of jeans that Ive been wearing for 4 months. Its like never change your clothes and then they become something different because theyre filthy. Its gross.

Do you have a guy who you think is especially stylish?

A guy? Definitely John Galliano.

Do you have a highlight of your modeling career?

Doing vodka shots with Karl Lagerfeld on spring break. No Im kidding, that never happened.

What are you favorite editorial shoots?

I did a really good one for V with David Sims where I had horns, like out of hair and they shaved the front of my hair and then Italian Vogue twice with Steven Meisel, those were cool, totally groovy.

What is your dream job?

Janitor. No, probably work with kids cause I like kids. Kids are dope.



SHANE GAMBILL, ADAM

By: Michelle Halpern



Age: 22

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona.

Tell me a little bit about how you got involved with modeling?

Well Ive been modeling for like, only three months but I came out here, Im a hair stylist, Im licensed in California but not licensed out here yet.

And how did you break into modeling?

I was dating a girl in Phoenix and then she moved here and then her friend was a photographer and sent my pictures to different agencies and then I came out here to meet with them and then I moved out.

And have you done anything big that youre excited about??

I havent done any campaigns yet but Ive done a few editorials, like five so far and Im going to be in Paris in December which will be my first time overseas so…

Really? Youve never been to Europe or anything?

No.

And what would you say is your personal style?

I guess classic American.

How do you feel your style is different from the whole punk look. Do you feel like you connected with any of the clothes from the shoot?

Its part of who I am you know, Ive been in the punk scene since I was like 14 years old, so I understand everything theyre trying to do.



Photo: Mackenzie Adams



Whats your morning must-have?

A monster cigarette.

Whats playing on your iPod right now?

Well I lost my iPod but when I had it , I would say a lot of this band, Bitter End, out of Texas, just like hardcore bands.

Any embarrassing fashion moments?

My first runway show was the Richie Rich show and I was the awkward jockstrap guy.

That was you?

Yeah, that was me. So, that was pretty embarrassing, I mean, I can only go up from there, unless its like full-on naked.

You have to start somewhere, right? Any indulgent fashion purchases youve made recently?

I dont know. I bought a pair of $300 boots from the 1930s.

Did you go vintage or...

Yeah I got them in LA at this vintage store called Mister Freedom.

Do you have any style icons?

Thats a good question. I like Marlon Brando in The Wild One.

Any favorite NY hot spots that you like to frequent?

No, I dont really go out too much.

No? What do you do in your free time?

Watch TV and write and look at hair stuff.

Whats your ultimate dream job?

Id like to open a chain of salons and basically try and make my way up to a place where I would be recognized at least somewhat.



MILES GARBER, DNA

By: Michelle Halpern



Photo: Michael Brager

Age: 20

Hometown: Hollywood, California

Where do you live?

Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Do you like it?

Its the capital of the world. Um, no. I don t like it at all actually. I hate the L train because you cant do anything because its always packed.

How did you get started in modeling?

When I was 15 I was skateboarding in LA and this dude, I was making fun of his car and then he pulled over. I thought he was going to beat me up and he was like dude, you have a great look, you should be in my agency, LA models. And then I did it for like a year, and I did some jobs and then I didnt like it. Then I quit for four years and when I was 19, I moved to New York for art and he contacted me over Facebook and was like Ive been waiting for you to f*cking model for four years” and I was like, all right, fine.

Do you have any shoots that stand out?

Working with Alexander Wang was really cool. Working with Terry Tsisolis was really cool, Jason Rider from The New York Times, Ive worked with him a lot hes probably like one of my favorite stylists.

How would you describe personal style?

Just California, like punky kind of, not really punky at all actually, like skater-weirdo.



Do you have any style icons?

I dont think so.



Photo: Steven Chu



Whats your daily uniform?

Probably like jeans, argyle socks, Vans, button-ups buttoned up all the way my hoodie that I sewed together and then a jacket and a beanie.

Whats your favorite place in the world to travel to?

California

Do you have any secret skills? Is there anything people dont know about you?

I have like eight.

Can you share any of them?

Im super good at singing like Im in the band Creed. I can speak like Im from China really well. Im a superb dancer. I can moonwalk, kind of. I can surf, but you probably would know that, Im from California. OK, I have maybe three.

What are you obsessed with at the moment?

Im really obsessed with sewing things with dental floss.

What was your childhood dream?

To be a pro surfer.

Any songs currently playing on your iPod?

Yes. Rotary City Devils, Idle Hands, Kid Cudi, Higher and Man on the Moon, Lil Wayne.

Do you have a fitness routine?

Its not a routine. I just walk a lot. I might start doing yoga, though. I hear its good for you.

Whats the best advice you have gotten?

Do you. Homeboy. Thats from my big brother Axis. In L.A, he just went, Do you, homeboy. And it took me a year to figure out what he was talking about.



DANIEL MCSWEENEY, Red Model Management



Photo: Greg Harris



Age: 19 years old.

Hometown: New York

What are you favorite things about New York?

I think, the biggest is basically any time of day you can find something to do, even if its like 5AM or whenever youre up.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I listen to everything from like Miles Davis, Neil Young, Lil’ Wayne, I listen to literally everything. Indian music, literally everything.

Last show you went to?

Cyprus Hill

What are you doing when youre not modeling?

I like to do Muai Tai kickboxing. I also play the flute. Ive been playing since I was 5. Thats probably my two biggest things, music and sports.

Do you have any tattoos?

No.

Would you ever get a tattoo?

Ive thought about it for a while, but usually like in a few months Id be like, ‘nah I dont want that’ so I probably won’t ever. I feel like nowadays its more of a novelty to not have any.



Do you have a style philosophy?

I dress very simple, usually skinny jeans and a button up shirt or t-shirt. Simple and pretty plain.

How did you get into modeling?

My sister models and she knew my booker from when he was with another agency and she showed him a picture on her phone and he just emailed me and we met.

What agency are you with?

Im with RED Model Management.

Do you have any items of clothing you find yourself wearing over and over again?

Probably my Levis skinny jeans or I have a couple of button up supreme shirts that I like.

How do you think your friends would describe you?

Probably depends on who you ask, in general, Id like to think of myself as a nice kid and funny and kinda weird.

Do you have any editorials that youve you’ve been a part of that you are really proud of?

I just recently did the sex issue of Fiasco magazine. Basically, it was a story about sexting, so the story was a lot of sexting pictures. Kind of a cool idea.

Do you have a style icon?

Not really, probably my brother-in-law.

What would your dream job be?

Something with music, either producing or performance.



JOEY KIRCHNER, Major Model Management



Photo: Takay



Hometown: Alberta, Canada

How did you get into modeling?

I was walking through a mall in Calgary and I was only 15 and some guy came up to me and told me Ive been scouted for modeling. I thought he wanted me in the backseat of his car, eh, I was like thanks but no thanks. My mom made me do it, and I was like, whatever .

Have you had any great shoots that you’re really proud of?

Yeah the ones with a lot of beer, the good ones to be at. I got liquored on a few shoots, thats pretty sweet. Its just getting your picture taken.

How old are you now?

20, 21 next month. Watch out for the bars.

Do you have a style philosophy?

Im from western Canada, so I prefer my Wranglers and cowboy boots, and like flannel buttons up and t-shirts and polos whatever’s comfortable.

What are you doing when youre not modeling?

I like playing the guitar. I love hockey, love volleyball, Copenhagen, drinking beer with my friends, and having a good time.



Joey with a tattoo of a friend who passed away Photo: James Macari



What music do you listen to?

I love country music. Corb Lund, love him, amazing, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Garth Brooks, all real country, not this stupid pop shit you hear, like Rascal Flats thats not country music.

Do you have any items of clothing that you find yourself wearing over and over again?

Id have to say my cutoff Wrangler jean shorts and my wife beater.

What are you favorite places to go in NY?

I dont have any favorite places, not a huge fan of this city.

What do you like to do in NY that feels almost like home?

Yeah, theres not a whole lot, I play my guitar, thats the closest I can get to home in NY. It’s kind of a big city and Im from a small town, hanging out in the parks isnt too bad just try to get away from the sirens and noise and traffic.

What’s your favorite part about home?

They have my favorite beer there. Just the people, the atmosphere, the praries, everyone has common courtesy. Here, no one has the time of day for you. Well, I shouldnt say no one, but a lot of people. A lot of people are just more friendly back at home and all my friends, family, my ladies are there, so I just love it there.

Dream job?

Good question. I don’t know, if they paid me to drink beer all day. A beer tester.



LUCA VIGORELLI, DNA



Photo: Michael Epps



Age: 19

Hometown: NYC

What are you most likely doing when you’re not modeling?

Whatever comes to mind. I love sports, I love art, I love being with friends, meeting new people, being in nature, all kinds of things.

Do you play any sports?

Yeah! I play tennis, soccer, Ive played a bit of rugby, I used to skateboard and surf.

Are you in school?

No, not at the moment. I finished my freshman year in college in Florida and then I came to New York and started modeling.

How did you get into modeling?

Well, my mom was a super model back in the day.

Who is your mom?

Vanessa Dubai. And one of her friends saw me and suggested I check out some places. I went around and walked into DNA one day and thats how that started.

Any favorite shoots so far?

Overall, the experience has been good. Ive done some nice stuff, very interesting, all fun. I like being creative and expressing myself like that, its really cool.

Do you have a style philosophy?

I like to dress casual but a little more sophisticated, maybe, but not too flashy. Very natural, comfortable overall.

Favorite spots in the city?

Serafina I like, Le Souk. Club-wise, 1 Oak, Avenue, Greenhouse, Boom Boom Room, Rose Bar. Those kind of places.

Where do you shop?

Anywhere, SoHo sometimes I like to browse around at different places.

Do you have one item of clothing that you wear all the time?

I like to just wear mostly white or black shirts and I love jeans.

Is there anything that people would be surprised to know about you?

I dont know. Youll have to figure it out and talk to me and go from there.