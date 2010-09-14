Men’s Fashion Week – An Inside Look From The Grungy Gentleman

Since our focus during Fashion Week tends to be more womenswear oriented, we enlisted Jace Lipstein, aka the Grungy Gentleman, to give us his take on all the top men’s presentations of the season. He spent the week hitting up shows and after-parties, and chatting with plenty of designers along the way including Simon Spurr, Billy Reid and Michael Bastian. Click through the photos above to take a trip through the men’s shows with Jace. And don’t forget to check out his blog Grungy Gentleman for more in-depth interviews with each of the designers. – Michelle Halpern

All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster