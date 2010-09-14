Men’s Fashion Week – An Inside Look From The Grungy Gentleman

Since our focus during Fashion Week tends to be more womenswear oriented, we enlisted Jace Lipstein, aka the Grungy Gentleman, to give us his take on all the top men’s presentations of the season. He spent the week hitting up shows and after-parties, and chatting with plenty of designers along the way including Simon Spurr, Billy Reid and Michael Bastian. Click through the photos above to take a trip through the men’s shows with Jace. And don’t forget to check out his blog Grungy Gentleman for more in-depth interviews with each of the designers. – Michelle Halpern
All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster
With the king, designer Scott Sternberg of Band of Outsiders.
GQ Creative Director Jim Moore at Billy Reid presentation.
With designer Michael Bastian at Saks for GANT by Michael Bastian launch.
Kicking it with Billy Reid at his presentation at Milk Studios.
Outside Alexander Wang with Elle's Joe Zee.
The Billy Reid spring 2011 presentation held in Milk Studios was flawless. The inspiration was based on Billy's birth state of Louisiana. The collection evolved throughout time; with the start of the line being constructed after the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl and finished with the blood chilling fear of the oil spill in the Gulf and marshes.
Aziz Ansari at Band presentation.
With Robert Geller backstage at his show. I asked Robert what his inspiration was for the collection and he told me, "When referring to the collection, I like the term 'wide awake youth.' I was looking back at the late '60s in Germany. There were protests going on in Berlin and turmoil in the U.S. It was the first time there was a movement that was striving for unity, and I really digged that energy!"
Nickelson Wooster - Men's Fashion Director of The Neiman Marcus Group.
Spencer Singer rocking mad Salvage belts.
An hour 'til the presentation starts at Band of Outsiders, the "Super Bowl" of Fashion Week.
Thiago in head-to-toe Band backstage.
Getting ready for the Superbowl - Band of Outsiders prep.
Backstage at Geller - skateboards and Jim Beam.
Chilling with Sean O'pry backstage at Spurr.
Finishing touches backstage at Spurr.
Prepping backstage at Spurr.
Matt Bomer of White Collar backstage at Spurr.
Spencer Singer and Brandon Capps at Billy Reid x Levi's launch party.
Simon Spurr spring 2011 exhibited British tailoring and a sensibility of American menswear at its finest. I was fortunate enough to get an exclusive backstage pre-runway interview with Simon.
Billy Reid and Esquire editor Josh Peskowitz having some fun.
Bottoms up - ain't nothing like a Billy Reid party.
Scenes from the Superbowl - Joe Zee and Scott Sternberg.
Alexander Wang runway show.
Bobby Warden backstage at Robert Geller.
Anna Wintour at Simon Spurr.
In typical Michael Bastian fashion, he absolutely killed it for Spring 2011. He launched a collaboration with Havaianas and one of the best collections I have ever seen.
Rad coat backstage at Bastian.
So fly - backstage at Bastian.
The racks at Simon Spurr.
Trench coat mafia at Simon Spurr after party with Details editor Paul Avarali - DETAILS matter.
Brian Mazza and Tinsley Mortimer outside G-Star show.
Thanks to Nicole Scherzinger and Skylar Astin for the tickets.
Jets owner Woody Johnson.
"YEAH BABY" - Mike Myers in the owner's box.
Hot chick #1 at Boy by Band of Outsiders.
Hot chick #2 at Boy by Band of Outsiders.
Michael Bastian x Havaianas.
Michael Bastian knows how to make a blazer.
Backstage madness at Michael Bastian.
Backstage scenes from Simon Spurr.
Sean O'pry walking the Simon Spurr show.
Simon Spurr - fine tailoring.