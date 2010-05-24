Meet Nell Love – The Steven Alan Alum Launches A New Swimwear Site

Finding a swimsuit is like a finding a mate. If you find a good one, chances are it’s worth going on a vacation with, but you probably won’t be seeing much of it thereafter. But if you find a great one, it not only makes you feel better, it’s going to be going on every single jaunty, semi-sunny trip with you.

Nell Love is out to make finding that perfect swimsuit all the easier. After hopscotching stints working for American Express’ advertising arm and then with downtown hip retailer Steven Alan, Love was ready to strike out on her own.

“It was great to have these jobs because I wanted to learn the website business from beginning to end,” the Ohio native explained. That kind of professional tutelage provided just the launchpad for her current project, Sirene an online website dedicated to finding chic, under-the-radar swimwear lines.

“I’ve always loved the water. In Ohio, I was always at the lake or my grandmother’s pool, so swimwear was a natural pick for me,” Love chatted when she stopped by StyleCaster’s offices to show us her favorite swim picks. Even if Nell is now an official city girl the entrepreneur has been going on seven years in NYC don’t expect to find her in the hubbub of the city scene. Instead, she prefers the more laid-back vibe of Montauk, where she’ll be spending a lot more of her time. “I’m planning my wedding there in September,” Love divulged.

But there’s still summer to be had before the big day and Love recommends some of her favorites of the season currently on offer at her site. Check out her picks in the slideshow above!

All images courtesy of Sirene.

Related: Swim Essentials Under $150, What to Pack For a Day At The Beach