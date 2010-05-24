StyleCaster
Meet Nell Love – The Steven Alan Alum Launches A New Swimwear Site

Bee Shyuan
by
Finding a swimsuit is like a finding a mate. If you find a good one, chances are it’s worth going on a vacation with, but you probably won’t be seeing much of it thereafter. But if you find a great one, it not only makes you feel better, it’s going to be going on every single jaunty, semi-sunny trip with you.

Nell Love is out to make finding that perfect swimsuit all the easier. After hopscotching stints working for American Express’ advertising arm and then with downtown hip retailer Steven Alan, Love was ready to strike out on her own.

“It was great to have these jobs because I wanted to learn the website business from beginning to end,” the Ohio native explained. That kind of professional tutelage provided just the launchpad for her current project, Sirene an online website dedicated to finding chic, under-the-radar swimwear lines.

“I’ve always loved the water. In Ohio, I was always at the lake or my grandmother’s pool, so swimwear was a natural pick for me,” Love chatted when she stopped by StyleCaster’s offices to show us her favorite swim picks. Even if Nell is now an official city girl the entrepreneur has been going on seven years in NYC don’t expect to find her in the hubbub of the city scene. Instead, she prefers the more laid-back vibe of Montauk, where she’ll be spending a lot more of her time. “I’m planning my wedding there in September,” Love divulged.

But there’s still summer to be had before the big day and Love recommends some of her favorites of the season currently on offer at her site. Check out her picks in the slideshow above!

All images courtesy of Sirene.

"The Aussies just really know what they're doing. There's just such a beach community there," Nell tells us of down under brand Camilla. Alegria peasant dress cover-up, $358.

A gorgeous print and plenty of color at a reasonable price. Mara Hoffman headdress triangle bikini, $168.

"You can wear totally different clothes in the summer," Love says of going all-out print in this sparkly silk caftan by Camilla, $464.

Feeling space age? Try this metallic St. Tropez suit by under-the-radar NYC-based label KKini, $235.

Love with her fiancé in Peru.

Tie-dye is all the rage and this Gypsy Love smocked dress does double-duty. "You can wear it as a dress or you easily fold it down and wear as a long skirt," Love suggested. $248 by Martha Rey.

So far Love has yet to launch her own swim line, but she does offer these Morocco-made sturdy straw totes under her house label. Sirene Collection French Market basket, $48.

Pareos are a must-have for the warmer season  wear as a wrap, scarf or tie into a top. Ondademar Zingara Pareo, $58.

"I saw her work and immediately loved it," Love said of the illustrator, Alessandra Olanow from One & The Same, behind this tongue-in-cheek tote. $26

This Cali brand is an all-around favorite. Salt Chloe top, $77; Salt Brigitte Bottom, $77.

Not a bad "business research" gig! Nell in Colombia in a Salt bikini.

Another Aussie brand worth noting. This Tigerlily Paco bandeau and bottom ($149) has gorgeous mesh detailing at the seams. $149.

"I've been seeing alot more underwire in suits this season," Love noted. "It's like the more structured pieces we've been seeing on runways."  Zimmermann Mali Animale underwire one-piece, $230.

