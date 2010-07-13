Meet Maybelline’s Lisalla Montenegro, Brazil’s Next Supermodel In The Making

As the saying goes, there must be something in the water in Brazil. Not only has the land of samba and bossa nova bootstrapped the entire Victoria’s Secret cast think Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and those Gisele Bundchen Body by Victoria campaigns but there seems to be no stopping the continuing procession of toned gams and fun-loving backstage shenanigans of the next Brazilian generation.

Take Lisalla Montenegro (IMG Models). The Brasilera may not be known for her runway prowess but that doesn’t matter much when you’re a newly ordained Maybelline beauty; the cosmetics giant signed her this past April. Plus, she has a grown-up beauty about her that’s refreshing no fey, nubile model here. Check out the behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming Maybelline campaign above and let us know if you think she’s the next Gisele to come from down South.

