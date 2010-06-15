Meet & Greet: Get To Know The Team Behind ‘Rainbow Country’

From top left: Louise Ingalls Sturges, Xabi Tudela, Turner, and Erica Blumenthal



Louise Ingalls Sturges, Photographer



Louise Ingalls Sturges has been in the photography game for the last 15 years. The New Jersey native initially moved to New York in 2001 to work for Nylon magazine as their first street style photographer. But after finishing up her BFA at College of Santa Fe in 2003, she took off for Europe, living and shooting in Barcelona and London. Since then, she’s done plenty of globetrotting, with pit stops in Barcelona and London before settling back down in NYC. Louise has assisted editorial photographers like Danielle Levitt and Nick Haymes and has self-published five limited edition photography tomes, all while continuing to shoot for Nylon and MISSBEHAVE magazines. When she’s not travelling or working on various projects in her East Williamsburg studio, Louise runs a photography, fashion and art blog, besosyfotos, which brings in hundreds of readers a day from all over the world.



Xabi Tudela, Photographer



Xabi Tudela was born in Vitoria-Gazteiz, Spain, but he headed to the big city Madrid that is at the age of 18 to study fine art and photography. Tack on a few years working as a camera crew member and still photographer on films, commercials, and music videos and Xabi was ready for a hop across the pond. The photographer moved to New York to attend the International Center of Photography, where he graduated in 2007. Since then, Tudela has shown his work in cities spanning from Berlin to Brooklyn and has published photos in a variety of magazines including Time Out, Bust, and CANADA. He lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.



Turner, Stylist



Turner started out styling for the music world, dressing rock royalty and heirs from Joan Jett to Sean Lennon. That sort of resume landed the New York-based stylist a freelance gig in the fashion department at The New York Times, before taking on the role of Accessories Editor of the now defunct fashion girl favorite Jane magazine.

But it was her love of styling that had Turner jump ship to the full-time freelance world. “For me, styling is like an art form to be able to conceptualize a story based on references from books, film, museums, and history in order to create a beautiful image,” the stylist said. “Its about experimenting and not being confined to one style.” Her most recent work can be seen on the cover of Dossier magazine featuring Daria Werbowy. –Kerry Pieri

Erica Blumenthal, Stylist



The magazine business isn’t always the kindest, but upon landing in NYC, Erica kick-started her career with a post at Interview magazine. From there, the Baltimore-native moved on to Jane and Spin magazines, but has ditched the office life in favor of freelancing for publications like Nylon and Lucky. Despite years in the industry, the stylist has preserved a unique out-of-the-box aesthetic. Im not a very trend-based thinker, Blumenthal confessed. “I like to put it in perspective of cut and whats going to look good on someones figure, while not looking like everyone else. Its all about individuality. -Kerry Pieri

Look back on StyleCaster’s exclusive fashion editorial Mood Indigo styled by Turner & Erica here!

