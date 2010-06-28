Meet & Greet: Get To Know The Team Behind ‘Face Value’

Clockwise from top left: Frances Tulk-Hart, Jen Patryn, Colin Gold, Angie Parker

Jen Patryn, Stylist

Victoria’s Secret Pink catalogue styled by Jen Patryn

Jen Patryn may have started out as a budding fashioin designer she studied design at Parsons but the high-energy stylist switched gears four years later for something a little more fast paced. Moving to the editorial side, Patryn started under Heather Mary Jackson at Teen Vogue and since then has worked for publications such as Contributing Editor and Joy Quarterly. She has also worked for Victorias Secret Pink where she styled top models like Abbey Lee. When asked if she has a particular aesthetic, Patryn finds it hard to pin down, but she does know this: The only thing that matters to me is that it looks cool. It can be hippie, it can be girlie, it can be dark. It just needs to look cool.”

Frances Tulk-Hart, Photographer

Photo: Frances Tulk-Hart

The Brit-turned-New Yorker has given a few facets of the fashion industry a go Tulk-Hart worked as a design intern for Oscar de la Renta before building a name as a stylist and contributing editor for Nylon which is why when it comes to her most recent career change, shes fully enjoying the point of creative control. Now its my baby, Frances said on the upside of being the photographer on set. With her styling now in the background (she recently wrapped up her last stylist gig with Purple magazine), Tulk-Hart is pursuing photography full-time. And though the move is gutsy, were not particularly worried. The girl moves fast she already counts Marc by Marc Jacobs Japan and Tsesay as campaign clients. -Bee Shyuan Chang



Photograph by Frances Tulk-Hart

Colin Gold, Hairstylist, Joe Management

A good friend of Boy George and the late Alexander McQueen, hairstylist Colin Gold got his start early on in the London Underground club scene. Befriending Vivienne Westwood as a teen (and styling her hair through the years), Gold began to work for I-D Magazine and The Face, as well as Corinne Day, who photographed Kate Moss in her early years. Although he did receive formal training at Vidal Sassoon, Gold said, The most important thing for me is creating your own style. Learning the rules and breaking the rules. -Rachel Adler

Angie Parker, Ray Brown Makeup Artist for NARS

Makeup by Angie Parker for Nylon magazine

Angie Parker teamed up with famed English makeup artist Mary Greenwell, whom she met working in the London fashion and music industries after graduating from the London College Of Fashion. She immediately began traveling the world from Paris to New York to work runway shows and was hooked on the business. After assisting various makeup artists such as Kevyn Aucoin and Linda Cantello, Parker branched off on her own and has since collaborated with world-renowned photographers such as Patrick Demarchelier, Commetti, Carter Smith and Michele Comte. Parker continues to work with well-known celebrities like Diane Kruger, Michelle Williams and Beyonc, but especially loved working on StyleCasters ‘New Faces’ shoot because it gives you an idea of where fashion is going this season more and more people are creating clothes for the younger generation. -Rachel Adler



Makeup on Coco Rocha by Angie Parker for WWD

