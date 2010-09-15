Meet 3 Behind-The-Scenes Stars Of Photography, Styling And Hair



Ryan Michael Kelly for DVF



Ryan Michael Kelly, Photographer

Ryan Michael Kelly is a self-made fashion success story. A grad of the School of Visual Arts, the 28-year-old lived in Ohio, Texas, Illinois and Kansas before settling in NYC at 17. He began his career shooting model test shots and has since established a CV that includes some names you may have heard of: Vogue Nippon, Vanity Fair Italia, Men’s Vogue and Deutsch among others. His cool, impactful aesthetic is apparent in each of his images. The photographer’s philosophy on his chosen profession? “Shoot, shoot, shoot. Learn from your mistakes. Practice makes perfect. Most of all, research for fashion is by far the most important thing…” Stay current on the lensmen and filmmaker on his blog.



Photo by Ryan Michael Kelly

James Rosenthal, Stylist



Styled by James Rosenthal. Photo: Dirk Merten



A native New Yorker, James Rosenthal began her stylish career a bit more midwest at Indiana University as a merchandising major, before dedicating her senior year to fashion illustration in Florence and later continuing her schooling at Parsons School of Design back in NYC. A feel for the history of fashion formed Rosenthal’s style philosophy: “My eye always leads me to create a “timeless” image, rather than an image driven by trends. I continuously try to create a beautiful iconic image that people can look to years from now and still see it as fresh and exciting,” she explains. Her work has appeared in a range of media from the likes of Indie magazine and fashion presentations for Carlos Campos, to digital mag FLY 16X9 and a music video with Floria Sigismondi. “In every photo shoot I work on, I always keep the designer in mind. I have so much fun in pushing and personalizing looks to an ultimate level, but it is always in the back of my head to inspire the designer, perhaps for the following season,” James says.



Styled by James Rosenthal. Photo: Tim Zaragoza

Lydia O’Carroll, Hairstylist



Hair by Lydia O’Carroll for COSTUME Magazine

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Lydia OCarroll began to style hair in a small salon in her hometown before beginning work at Toni & Guys Salon. Moving to New York City about six years ago, she has since worked on every fashion show except for Dior and Dolce & Gabbana. Having the opportunity to work with Guido, Luigi and Orlandos first teams during Fashion Week, she has had many career highlights. But, one of the best thus far was assisting on Alexander McQueens last show, says Lydia. The hair was memorizing, we didnt realize it was his last show but it was an amazing experience to witness! – Rachel Adler