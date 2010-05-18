Marilyn Model Josefin Hedstrom Loves Vintage Shopping, Admits She’s A Neat Freak

In the middle of StyleCaster’s premiere editorial shoot, Mood Indigo, we chatted up Josefin Hedstrom on how she spends her off-duty time.

Josefin Hedstrm, 19

Hometown: Gothenburg, Sweden

Agency: Marylin Models

StyleCaster: How long have you been in New York?

Josefin Hedstrm: Ive been in New York since last October. I moved to New York to be a model full-time but Ive been modeling since I was 16.

Where are your favorite places to go on the weekends?

My friends and I go to a coffee shop called Fika Coffee in my neighborhood in Murray Hill. It reminds me of home because they make traditional Swedish Coffee. The owner speaks Swedish so its fun to get to talk to him in Swedish!

I love vintage shopping but Im still trying to find the best ones in New York. There are so many! My favorite find was a leather motorcycle jacket; its no special brand but its just a really cool jacket.

What is the most exotic locale youve traveled to for modeling?

I went with Swedish Elle to Bali and Indonesia for 10 days.

Lucky girl! Although I’m sure you’re traveling all the time. Do you ever get homesick while working?

Of course I miss my family and friends when Im traveling. But because of the traveling and busy days, it makes me enjoy my time with my friends and family more.

Good answer. Okay, what is one thing about you that most people dont know?

I really like having things in order. People think Im much shyer than I am. But I can be crazy too!

Do you have a favorite food?

My favorite food is fish. Gothenburg is on the coast so we eat a lot of fish. But I also love chocolate ice cream.

What music are you currently listening to?

My music always changes with my mood so sometimes I listen to Beyonc and Lykee Li. But when Im sad I listen to Patrick Watson because he writes beautiful sad songs.

