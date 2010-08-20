StyleCaster
Madison Harding Goes Goth And Gypsy For Fall

In their eighth season at the helm of downtown New York-based shoe label Madison Harding, designers and college pals Hilary Rosenman and Barri Budin (who named their company after the respective streets in New York and New Jersey they grew up on) turned to the dark side in their inspiration, telling writer Suzanne Singer of The Inside Source that gypsy black magic was among one of their biggest influences for fall.

Lace wedges from the Fall 2010 collection

The collection includes towering ankle boots covered with intricate black lace or bedecked with elaborate feathers and beads, both of which have an improbably gorgeous but slightly spooky vibe. The designers fascination with mysticism didnt end there. They also told Singer that, Ouija boards are a staple from childhood slumber parties growing up. They represent a mystic unknown and slight darkness. Similar to the girl we had in mind when designing this [fall] collection.

To get in the spirit, the girls who also said that music has a lot of impact on their work and expressed their love of all things ’70s had Neil Young on heavy rotation. Nothing really captures fall like Neil Young for me. Harvest on vinyl especially captures the essence of the fall line…eerie, dark and emotional yet daring, straightforward and honest.

Neil Young’s Harvest captures the essence of Madison Harding’s fall collection.

For more on Budin, Roseman and their offbeat influences, check out The Inside Source.

All images courtesy of Madison Harding

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source Suzanne Singer authored this article in its original form.

