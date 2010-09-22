StyleCaster
Lori Goldstein’s Styling Secrets! Four Top Bloggers Get The Mega Stylist’s Magic Touch

Lori Goldstein's Styling Secrets! Four Top Bloggers Get The Mega Stylist's Magic Touch

Ever wonder what really goes on inside a stylist’s head? Well, we were lucky enough to have none other than the Lori Goldstein fill us in on the details. Having a whole career of styling celebs and stars for iconic shoots behind her, the legendary stylist came into the StyleCaster offices to dress four of the hottest fashion influencers of the moment: Something Navy, Trop Rouge, Everything Style and The Glamourai. That’s right four style bloggers got to experience a game-changing, high fashion styling session.

101665 1285251471 240x Lori Goldsteins Styling Secrets! Four Top Bloggers Get The Mega Stylists Magic TouchIn the video, watch Lori talk about her golden styling philosophy and see first-hand how a magical shoot comes together. And be it statement, sparkly or chunky, there’s plenty of high fashion and accessories to ogle over. Plus, don’t forget to check back in on September 28 to see the final editorial shot by Shoji Van Kuzumi go live on StyleCaster! –Kelley Hoffman

