Lori Goldstein Styles Our Four Favorite Bloggers Of The Moment – Watch The Sneak Peek!

Whether you think you know iconic stylist Lori Goldstein’s work or not trust us, you do. W‘s August cover with Mad Men hottie Jon Hamm and actress Rebecca Hall ring a bell? And that’s only this month. Throughout her career, Goldstein has styled countless celebs including Madonna, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox and Julianne Moore, has worked alongside lensmen like Steven Meisel and Craig McDean and has styled ad campaigns for the likes of Versace, Prada and Nina Ricci. So basically a stylist’s dream resume.

So what’s in the pipeline for the mega stylist? Well, an editorial with StyleCaster for starters. While not set to launch ’til September, we were too excited to hold back all the details from you until then. Check out the video above for a little sneak peek into Lori’s day at StyleCaster where she played dress up with four of our favorite bloggers of the moment Something Navy, Trop Rouge, Everything Style and The Glamourai. And don’t forget to check back in September when we launch the full editorial along with in depth interviews with Lori and each of the bloggers. – Michelle Halpern

Credits:

Videography: Blake Martin

Editing: Blake Martin and Irina Dvalidze

