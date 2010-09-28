Lori Goldstein On The Difference Between Loving Clothes And Loving Fashion

Lori Goldstein loves clothes. In our exclusive interview with the incomparable stylist, she traces her influences growing up from the freedom of the ‘6os to the punk scene of the ’80s but what’s clear is that the Ohio native has always had one constant the draw of beautiful things. Citing hard work and a true passion for her job, Lori has had an insane level of success and is a complete inspiration to everyone around her.

Imagine the opportunity to be styled by a legend in fashion. The four bloggers of Kaleidoscope Eyes Something Navy, Trop Rouge, Everything Style and The Glamourai weigh in on the experience of a lifetime. Get it all in the video below. Kelley Hoffman

