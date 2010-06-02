Lingerie Designer Maayan Zilberman Makes Most Of Her Money From Baking Cake

Maayan Zilberman has long solidified her talent as a lingerie designer, as one half of the duo responsible for The Lake & Stars, a line with a celebrity following ranging from Gwyneth Paltrow to Lady Gaga to Gisele Bundchen, who shopped the label at Barneys recently. That was post-baby body, Zilberman dished to The Inside Source writer Felicity Loughrey of the latter, If shes putting her boobs in our bras, were thrilled!

Turns out whipping up gorgeous underthings is just one of her talents. She also channels her creativity into cake baking and reveals, Most of my income is from cake making. (Who knew!) She even documents her culinary exploits in a blog, Wave Cake, dedicated to her more out-there confections that take their cues from influences as wide-ranging as old-school popsicles to the artist Yaacov Agam.



The artist Agam makes sculptures that really influence the way I design cakes,” the designer chats on being inspired by the Israeli sculptor and experimental artist.

Most of the cakes I make end up being pretty tame, Zilberman says, I post on the blog the most interesting cakes. Its almost like designers put their most wacky stuff on the runway and then they make t-shirts.



Id like to have these remade with oven-safe silicon yarn to use as oven mitts,” says Maayan.

To add to that, she also authors a second blog, Advanced Style, devoted to geriatric street fashion. Disparate as it may seem from the rest of her pursuits, Zilbermans interests often overlap, as evidenced by the fact that shes currently coordinating a photo shoot for The Lake & Stars starring some of the older women she met while scouting candidates for Advanced Style.

This drum turned on its side would be a great cake stand, polished or coated in black enamel: I also love the rope,” Zilberman shares.



The designer’s trademark style.

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Felicity Loughrey authored this article in its original form.