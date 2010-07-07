Lauren Moffatt Gets Inspired By Her Grandmother’s Closet

Lauren Moffatt Fall 2010 collection

For Lauren Moffatt, the design process begins and ends each season with the goods shes dying to wear herself. And looking ahead, she tells writer Emily Hsieh of The Inside Source, that meant coveting an elder ladys wardrobe.

For fall, my inspiration turned out to be a grandmothers closet, Moffatt says. I liked the idea of a closet that spanned many different eras and styles but had a common thread of being procured by one person. A closet where there might be something avant garde, something simple, something classic.

Topping her list of pieces shes most excited about is her swingy wool cape, which comes in taupe and navy and is embellished with vintage-inspired bugle buttons: I cant wait for production to come in and for it to cool off so I can wear it!

The designer, a former thrift store junkie, also looks back on her early days in the business (at the time she was living and working out of a 31-foot houseboat moored in the Hudson River, sewing each piece in her collection by hand), back when she used to spend hours combing secondhand shops for vintage buttons to punctuate her clothes.

Though since the label has grown exponentially in the last 10 years, sourcing one-of-a-kind buttons is no longer an option, Moffatt is ever the vintage hound. She scours eBay at least a couple times a season for sartorial inspiration while designing, and in her downtime, shes mining the site for everything from thick Victorian gold wedding bands to mid-century furniture to funny, weird handmade dresses for her daughter.

Vintage Baby Coat from 1930: “Its so rare to find beautiful little coats with such simple sophisticated detailing.”

To hear more about Moffatts style inspiration and her favorite finds, check out The Inside Source.

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source Emily Hsieh authored this article in its original form.

