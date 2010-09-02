Katie Gallagher Takes Us Inside Her Fashion Week Prep: Part 3



9 AM: After running, I get to work on two Distended Blouses for IT’s FW10 order (which is due really really soon…) Like most things I make, I ended up really loving this piece and don’t want to give them away now! Nikolay is getting to work on round two of the leather dying this morning and working on cleaning up the invite list with Heather via internet chats. We also have a lot of envelope stuffing to accomplish (650!). We plan to get them all in the mail by Monday morning. Last night we tested out our zipcar for the first time! We drove to Long Island City to pick up the invites which are beautiful! Nikolay designed them as usual and also ordered red velum envelopes to match them perfectly!



10 AM: I run out the door realizing that I don’t have the right creme colored binding tape (why don’t I accept interns, again?) Since I’m heading to Midtown, I grab a skirt that needs to have a snap put into the waistband and hunt around for other missing bits I need to pick up while I’m out.

11 AM: Just as I get back inside the apartment, my phone starts ringing. I forgot that I agreed to an 11 AM phone interview with Blackbook to accompany the photo shoot I did with them sometime in July. I think this will all be in the October issue.

1 PM: Our friend Alejandro is on his way over to work on the show music with Nikolay. We decide to get sandwiches at this place close by on Orchard Street called Cheeky. The guy always thinks I’m insane when I order a sandwich without cheese (I am lactose intolerant). Apparently, the cheese makes his sandwiches.



1:30 PM: Back! Nikolay starts rambling about piles of ‘80s music none of us have ever heard of.



4 PM: Music selection is still in the works. Nikolay and Alejandro get a little too excited about a few of the songs. I guess that’s a good thing… I start working away on stuffing the envelopes again.



8 PM: Finally, we have a solid selection of music for Alejandro to get mixing. It helps a lot that Nikolay used to be in a bunch of obscure bands his record collection is perfect for my shows! The three of us finish stuffing all of the envelopes. Again, perfect tasks for a good 20 interns but… we’ll handle it just fine.



11 PM: Time for sleep! Tomorrow is full of label printing and sticking, jacket sewing, mailing and leather washing!