Katie Ermilio: Style Space

So how did the business come about?

So I went to NYU studying visual culture, Gallatin school, I designed my own major and I interned at all these different places, Tracy Reese, Womens Wear Daily, and I was at Vogue for quite a while in the fashion department and then features. And then I was hired at Teen Vogue and all the while, I had sort of started a little custom clothing business of my own for womens wear by accident.

I designed a dress for my internship interview with Vogue and when I was done, I gave it to my dad and he took it and put it in his storefront in Haverford and men would come in for suit fittings with their wives and people started to buy it, so my dad was just like, 'Katy just come home and meet with these clients.' And Im like I have clients? So Im coming home on weekends and after class... so I was like, you know, intern by day, designer by night, part-time student and then I was at Teen Vogue. I was just spread very thin so I just decided to do this full time.