Julie Brooke Williams On Her Path To Style

If you are or recently were a student, you’ve undoubtedly heard daunting advice about how your first job will dictate what you do for the rest of your life. Well, the career path is often a winding one, and Brooklyn-based stylist Julie Brooke Williams is living proof that sincere passion for your craft can get you quite far.

After studying Communications and Theater at Hunter College, Julie worked for years in a number of different industries. Her gig as personal assistant to executives and celebrities in the worlds of media and entertainment led her to a job in television. From there, she landed a position in fashion, which led to her decision to become a stylist.



Endlessly inspired by her Brooklyn neighborhood, Julie’s work which she describes as “slightly unrefined and quirky” has appeared in magazines like Nylon, Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel and Oyster. For Breaking Bread, she chose to only pull looks from Louis Vuitton, which she felt perfectly reflected the classic glamour and elegance of Paris, where the shoot took place.

To Julie, the most important aspect of any career is to do what’s right for you and what you truly love, even though it won’t always be easy. “Working as a creative artist is a challenge and a struggle in a tough city like New York, and though it may look fabulous, it’s seriously hard work,” she explains.

“Regardless, I don’t see any other options it has become an absolute necessity for me to create and to surround myself with creative visionaries. It’s often simply about using other people’s innovative designs and talent to create inspiring images images I can look back on and feel proud of and excited by.”