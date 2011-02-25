Jewelry Designer To Watch: Erin Wahed Of Bande Des Quatres

The old adage says, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” Well, what’s a girl to do when there is no appropriate accessory for black and gold, Michael Jackson inspired sequin pants? When faced with such a necessity, photographer turned designer Erin Wahed did just that and started her jewelry line Bande Des Quatres.

During a Christmas vacation, the idea of Bande Des Quatres was conceived out of Wahed’s personal need for a statement piece to compete with said wild outfit she was planning on wearing to her photography exhibition. From there Wahed collaborated with Montreal based designer Janis Kerman (also Wahed’s mother) to design a full collection for Bande Des Quatres. Her debut collection is a series of whimsical but edgy rings made of 18KT yellow and palladium white gold, sterling silver and precious gemstones.

As Wahed draws inspiration from a wide variety of sources and moreover is influenced by her formal training in photography, her designs tread the fine line between statement pieces and everyday wear. However, the distinguishing factor is that Bande des Quatres rings hardly appear to be rings at all rather, they effortlessly float in between the fingers, despite their bold size.

StyleCaster speaks with Wahed about her collection, inspiration and sideways subway glances….

SC: What about designing rings piqued your interest?

EW: The idea that I was designing something that is really truly me. Something that I believe in, from the design, to hand-made quality, to the branding.

SC: What was the starting point for Bande Des Quatres?

EW: Van der Rohe, Mondrian and Breuer were the rings that started the entire line […] There is this sense of illusion with Bande des Quatres, that makes the viewer wonder how they stay on the hand. In the case of Van der Rohe, the ring became a conversation starter, even causing disgusted looks on the subway. Neither my mother or I never saw it when designing the ring, yet people seemed to perceive that I had pierced my finger.I am not that hard core, but hey, its fun for people to think I am.

SC: Your inspiration draws upon so many different sources and mediums. What influenced this debut collection the most?

EW: The Bauhaus movement is the biggest inspiration for this debut collection, in so much that I named each ring after a Bauhaus Master. The idea behind the brand identity, came from wanting to give each ring a personality and for Hugo to shoot them in a non contrived, every day urban manner. I wanted to portray the woman or man who would be wearing the ring and how they dress, how they act, etc.

SC: What is your favorite piece from the collection? Do you envision girls wearing these as one statement piece or layered up till their fingertips? How many pieces of jewelry do you wear on a daily basis?

EW: Van der Rohe lives on my right hand, while Breuer lives on my left and the only time they come off is at the gym and in the shower. My hands, more than my fingers, feel naked without them. I sometimes layer Moholy-Nagy and Van der Rohe, however, the rest of the line is meant to be worn as statement pieces. The name Bande des Quatres, is French for Band of Four and the reason for the name is that these rings run across all four fingers.In addition, once worn, the wearer becomes part of an exclusive group.

SC: Where is Bande des Quatres available? How much does it retail for?

EW: Bande des Quatres is currently available by contacting me at info@bandedesquatres.com. I am currently in negotiations with a few retail stores. The price points are $400 to$2000 and more information can be found under the collection tab on the website, under price list.

SC: Any teasers you can divulge about Bande des Quatres future collections? Inspiration for the next collection? Expanding into other types of jewelry?

EW: There are many more designs that have been sketched that are under lock and key. Bande des Quatres, right now is a ring line, but the possibilities are endless.Clothing, shoes, furniture… Who knows?

Photographer:Hugo Arturi

Art Director / Producer:Erin Wahed

Creative Director:Loris Pignoletti

Video:Chris Luttrell forI am Blank

Communication Design: Eva Green

Hair & Makeup:Natasha Smee

Models:Chloe Wise, Margaux Le Pierrs,Taylor Moore

PhotoAssistant:Ward Price

Post Production:Seth Mroczka

Special thanks toMilk Equipment Rental