Inside Masha Orlov’s Closet With Natalie Joos

What happens when you get one of the best modeling agents in fashion and a runway and editorial stylist with a serious penchant for vintage together? Natalie Joos, agent and newfound blogger is friends with all of the “it” girls about town and lets you into an intimate tale of their style and homes in her super addictive blog, Tales of Endearment. Past features have included some chicks you may have heard of from Margherita Missoni to Pamela Love. The girl right this second? Masha Orlov, who is the kind of stylist most would dream to become, with contributions to some of the sickest magazines you love to read from Purple Fashion, to L’Officiel, Vogue Russia, Dazed & Confused, V, and Spin. These two fashion girls got together for a chat and a photo shoot of Masha’s home and incredible vintage collection. Get ready for your style overdose. -Kerry Pieri

Masha: How many years ago did we meet again?

Natalie: I dont remember. You say its four years, I think its longer, or maybe its not. But we werent really friends then.

M: No, we were not.

N: We met at the party at the Rose Bar

M: Yes. Was it the Rose Bar?

N: It was the Rose Bar.

M: And then we worked together!

N: For Purple.

M: But didnt you work for Jeremy Scott one season?

N: Yeah, were you still styling… Funny.

N: Maybe. But thats long ago. Jeremy is like, seven years ago.

M: Oh really? Oh my gosh

N: Very strange… very strange concept of time, this one.

M: Okay, so when did you start your blog?

N: I started my blog in April, like the end of March, beginning of April 2010. Yes. And its going well.

M: Is it difficult to do everything that you do? ‘Cause I know that you do casting and you do styling sometimes as well.

N: Mmm no I dont do styling.

M: Oh, I thought that you did for a moment

N: I did for a moment, but its too much work actually. Its like, schlepping. Like the styling itself is fun, and thats why I like doing this blog thing, because you go to a store, all the clothes and the accessories, everything is there, and its only the most beautiful stuff. And you can just put looks together. But, I hate the prepping of the styling, like pulling all the stuff, getting it, fed-exing it, labeling it, returning it, hanging it oh man, and it costs so much money. So I dont know.

M: But the blog is really fun.

N: The blog is fun because it gives you access to clothes that are amazing and you dont have to get them. Its just all there.

M: What have been some of your favorite experiences?

N: I think Fabiola [Beracasa] was one of my favorites to shoot because she was really really really into it. She had all these ideas and like, ‘Lets do this! And lets do that!’ and it was really fun.

M: Do you like going into peoples apartments?

N: Yes.

M: I think that would be so much fun, to look through everybodys closets. It would be so cool!

N: Yeah, and see them dressing up and shoot them in their space, its very intimate, kind of.

M: Well ’cause you give a very intimate impression on your blog. Theres a sense of intimacy absolutely there.

N: Yeah, its just the two of us together and theres no pressure either. And I think that because its one-on-one and theres nobody else interfering, theres really what and how they want me to see and how I want the people to view them.

M: Right.

N: Because I have my impression of people and I try to translate that through the pictures, but I dont have any sort of wild shoots. Theyre really soft and intimate. Im also not a photographer, so I dont know how it all happens, but it somehow works.

M: And where is your favorite place to vintage shop in the world?

N: London I think is probably; I havent done it all yet, but Ive heard so many different things. Im going to do a trip to London and shoot as many people as possible, do shopping trips. And I have to shoot Poppy [Delevigne] and I have to shoot Camilla Al Fayed, and this girl Tallulah Harlech? So theres like three girls I know I want to shoot there, so I think Im going do a two week thing.

M: Amazing. I love shopping in London.

N: Where do you like to shop?

M: I love London, I love Portobello. The market and the area and the shop Rellik. Its amazing.

N: Yeah, Rellik I went, but the guy got really weird on me. He was like ‘oh, no, no, no you cant shoot here, its not ready.’ And I was like, ‘Its not about your store, its about the clothes on the girl.’

M: Well yeah, theyre quite particular there.

N: So what is your inspiration this season for dressing?

M: I always get inspiration from my friends, and of course literature and art and stuff. But I would say actually, I was just in London and theres a Ballets Russes exhibition on Diaghlev its one of the most its so inspiring, the colors and the boldness.

N: But you have Russian heritage, no?

M: Yes.

N: Does that inspire you in any way?

M: Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. I love Russian. Im very Russian. I love fur, I love jewelry, I love color, I love makeup, I love glasses, I love extreme.

N: How would you describe your style then? In like two or three words

M: Spontaneous really just spontaneous. Like I said, Im inspired by friends and who Im gonna meet. If I know Im going to have lunch or dinner with you, I would dress a specific way to kind of, to you know, kind of balance

N: Okay. Thats funny, Ive never heard of that. Hmm..

M: Yeah, I definitely… but it depends on where Im gonna be, and what occasion. Yeah, who Im going to see, where it is, even where were having lunch. Like if we were going to have it at St. Marks Place or have lunch at like, Gemma, I dont know. Even though its like four blocks away, I think I would. Sometimes you dont know what youre going to do until a few hours before. I actually can do two, three changes in a day.

N: Wow, and you come all the way back up here [to your apartment]? And then go back down? To change?

M: Yeah I know, I need an office downtown.

N: Storage downtown!

M: And you? Whats inspiring you right now?

N: Always color. I dont know, Im inspired by socks. I was wearing socks the whole time, socks with shoes. I think a lot of my inspiration now has a lot to do with the fact that Im getting older and to look a little bit younger, but not ridiculous. You have to sort of find a balance.

M: Mhm.

N: Now I cant just wear everything anymore. Skirts are coming down a little bit longer, or I dont wear short skirts with heels, Ill wear flats with socks or something. But the sock will make you look younger again, but not like, ridiculous. But its always cute and its always sexy, but its a little bit more demure, a little bit more classic.

M: Youre still very fun.

N: Yeah, its always fun. I don’t know. I think Japanese like what I love, in terms of my style.

M: ‘Cause youre so colorful and vibrant.

N: In Paris, it was like, Attack! It was really funny. Yeah, but its always cute, and sexy, and fun.

M: Yeah, youre very sexy.

N: So what have you been up to lately, work wise?

M: Ive been doing a lot of advertising, which makes me very happy because I get to shop more. Im doing Purple in two weeks. I just recently shot Numero Tokyos which was really fun.

M: How did you start working in fashion?

N: I worked for Craig McDean.

M: What did you do his studio?

N: Actually, my first employer was Glenn OBrien. Because I am actually a journalist and writer, and I started working for Glenn.

M: Was that in New York?

N: Mhm. I was his personal assistant for a while.

M: That must have been awesome.

N: Yeah. Hes a very interesting guy. We got along really well. Hes so cynical.

M: Thats really funny.

N: So then he introduced me to Craigs agent. And then I started for him.

I was at Craigs for six years, and then I left and I was doing production in the beginning as well, and then I just did casting. And Im still doing that.

M: ‘Cause youre awesome at it.

N: And I picked up writing again.

M: Cool.

N: But you cant make any money writing.

M: I started out as a writer too.

N: It was bad. I started out writing for ID, and The Face, and Dutch both of them went under as soon as I started writing for them I think it was a sign [laughter]. And I was like, Goddamnit! What is it with these magazines? [laughter].

M: That was a sad time for publishing. It was so sad.

N: Now I write for The Last Magazine and Hercules. Im on the masthead for Hercules now.

M: Amazing, good for you.

N: Yep, as the casting agent. THE casting agent. And I just did the whole issue of V… the sexy body issue

M: You did the whole issue? All the casting for the sexy body issue?

N: Yep.

M: Amazing! I had no idea. Thats awesome!

M: Youve been a very, very busy woman! And with the blog.

N: And the blog, Ive been shooting a lot for that.

M: So, why did you think I would be good for your blog?

N: Because I like your style, I know that you mix the vintage with the contemporary, and you know most stylists are good with the shopping and the vintage stores, but I love your style particularly because its fun. And in the blog I like to shoot different people. Like when I was shooting Irina Lazareanu or something thats something completely different again cause shes, like, crazy.

M: I love her style too, though.

N: Yeah, she has good style. And you know, I like to mix it up. Like Pamela Love is somebody more rock and roll, and Julia Roitfeld is more classic French, and I think thats what inspires people. I have a very wide variety of friends.

M: Absolutely.

N: Its easier to shoot with friends!

