IMG’s Jennifer Pugh Has Her Model Moment

Photo: Avant Garde

This Vanessa Paradis doppelgnger by way of the deep south has walked the runways of Celine and Calvin Klein, but may soon be showing up at your nearest multiplex. The 23-year-old gap tooth model has already clocked a commercial for a Loewe fragrance and has her heart in film. We got to know a little about this Georgia Peach with a high fashion face.

Age:

23

Nickname:

JP

Photo: Luciana Val and Franco Muso, Americanshaft



How long have you been in NYC?

Seven years and always on the LES or in the East Village.

Fave NYC spot:

Barrio Chino.

Originally from:

Savannah, GA.



Photo: Aneta Bartos, a4 Magazine, November 2008

What do you miss most about your hometown?

Sweet tea.

What is your dream modeling gig?

Ive modeled in more things than I ever could have dreamed. Ive been in every Vogue, except American!

Where would you like your career to end up?

Ive been trying to get more into acting. I starred in a short film and Ive been taking classes (with renowned acting coach) Sheila Grey.

Best comfort food:

Mac and cheese and spaghetti and meatballs.



Photo: Dusan Reljin Numero Magazine, May 2005

Dream destination:

Belize. I want to SCUBA!

Describe your style:

Sometimes kooky, sometimes feminine and romantic.



Photo courtesy of IMG

Whats on Your iPod?

I love my record player actually. I listed to Blondie, T-Rex and anything old generation, ’60s or earlier.

Motto:

The sky is not the limit.

Check back tomorrow to see Jennifer in our next fashion editorial, The Color Collector, debuting on StyleCaster.