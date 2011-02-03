IMG Models And The New Faces To Watch For Fashion Week

There is a lot to look forward to during New York Fashion Week, aside from all of the late-night parties, inspiring collections and salacious gossip. My absolute favorite thing to do is predict the breakout girls of the season. Come Paris Fashion week (the last of the season), you know if you were right in your predictions. Its kind of like picking the final 3 girls on opening night of The Bachelor possessing that kind of intuition is thrilling!

New York Fashion Week has the opportunity to set the tone before London, Milan and Paris. I had the chance to speak to our friends over at IMG Models to see which fresh faces they stand firmly behind for the upcoming shows. Click through the slideshow above, and let us know what you think of IMGs stunners that are sure to shine.