IMG Models And The New Faces To Watch For Fashion Week

There is a lot to look forward to during New York Fashion Week, aside from all of the late-night parties, inspiring collections and salacious gossip. My absolute favorite thing to do is predict the breakout girls of the season. Come Paris Fashion week (the last of the season), you know if you were right in your predictions. Its kind of like picking the final 3 girls on opening night of The Bachelor possessing that kind of intuition is thrilling!
New York Fashion Week has the opportunity to set the tone before London, Milan and Paris. I had the chance to speak to our friends over at IMG Models to see which fresh faces they stand firmly behind for the upcoming shows. Click through the slideshow above, and let us know what you think of IMGs stunners that are sure to shine.
New Face, Xiao Wen of IMG Models
Xiao has a unique doll-like quality to her look. She's stylish and has a bubbly persona. When she first walked into the IMG offices she made sure to introduce herself to everyone there. A good attitude will take you the extra mile in this industry. She's brand new, but we'll be sure to see her at Fall 2011 Fashion week
New Face, Carolin Loosen of IMG Models
Carolin comes from Germany, and is a new fresh face to watch. She had her first big breakout in this past Dior Haute Couture Show. She'll be able to crossover from editorial (both fashion and beauty) to serious ad campaigns.
New Face, Wyatt of IMG Models
Wyatt is from Salt Lake City, Utah and has the androgynous look that will take her far in editorial. She is sure to be in good graces with the edgier brands and publications.
New Face, Tsanna of IMG Models
This Indian and Jamaican beauty hails from Canada, and has a Victoria's Secret body with an editorial friendly face. Since we are seeing so many Victoria's Secret ladies grace the covers of our favorite glossies, this physical combo is a golden ticket.
New Face, Tilda of IMG Models
Tilda had a young start in the industry, and has now finished school. She has landed a Miu Miu exclusive and Italian Vogue in the past. She is sure to shine this season with the extra time in her schedule.