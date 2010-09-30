IMG Model Whitney Coble Is The Next All-American Beauty

Discovered at the age of 13, Whitney Coble soon gave up her dreams of being a 4th grade teacher and became a full-time model. With her all-American beautyfreckles, bee-stung lips, doe eyesthis Texas native has been working non-stop, shooting editorials for Marie Claire and walking in a slew of runway shows. It was only a matter of time before Abercrombie & Fitch came knocking. Here, the self-proclaimed nomadic New Yorker reveals her secret skills, beauty tips and preferred body part (lets just say shes no shrinking Violet).

Birthday: June 8th

Where were you born: Riverside, California

Where do you live: Im currently a nomad in NYC

How were you discovered: At a high school performance when I was 13 in my SMALL town in Texas.

Dream job: 4th grade teacher!

What’s your daily uniform: One thing I wear every day? My great grandpas necklace. Oh, and my Celine bag.

I can’t leave home without my: Audrey Hepburn style sunglasses.

Best beauty secret you’ve learned on the job: Elizabeth Arden 8 hour cream fixes everything!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received: Growing up, my dad always said “Don’t sweat the small stuff.. And its all small stuff!” Or just watch Hope Floats with Sandra Bullock 🙂

What’s the last text you sent: Checking on my brother who has the flu.. Awww

Morning must-have: My snooze button!

Favorite place in the world: At the dinner table with my parents and brother!

What’s on your iPod: Everything from a little ACDC to Billie Holiday.. But about 75 percent country!

Most embarrassing fashion moment: How about frolicking nude through a cornfield?

Secret skill: Im a surprisingly impressive cook. I took after my dad, definitely not my mother 🙂 And, Im a closet poet.

Currently reading: The Catcher in the Rye. Who knew it was this good when we were forced to read it in school?

Style icon: Julia Roberts… She is just a class act!

What are you obsessed with at the moment: Rosebud lip balm. Tube form!

Most indulgent fashion purchase: One too many Pradas!

Fitness routine: Yoga. The only thing that works!

Coffee or tea: “Not my cup of tea”.. Coffee!

BlackBerry or iPhone: BlackBerry



Childhood dream: Figuratively: a reoccurring dream of the big bad wolf! Literally: to be my mother.

Average amount of sleep per night: I need 9 hours!

Are you on twitter? No, I’m not that cool.

Favorite piece of clothing: My go-to shirt is a friends old pearl snap flannel.

Most memorable shoot/job: Well, Abercrombie summer camps are always interesting!

Favorite body part: Tits!