IMG Model Lovani Pinnow Is Fashion’s New Blonde Brazilian Babe

At 15, Lovani Pinnow found herself on a plane to New York, poised for success. Within one year, the Brazilian newcomer had a Levis ad campaign under her belt, and was handpicked to walk in some of New York Fashion Weeks most coveted shows (Jason Wu, Carolina Herrera, and Narciso Rodriguez). And did we mention the Jil Sander semi-exclusive in Milan? By 18, Lovani had logged studio time with legendary lensman Mario Testino and appeared in editorials for Harpers Bazaar and Brazilian Vogue. Now, with runway and editorial success at her fingertips, this green-eyed beauty is all about enlightenment from her choice of reading material to her thrice-weekly workout routine. Here, Lovani lets StyleCaster in on her New York survival tips (chocolate and Yves Saint Laurent shoes among them).

Name: Lovani Pinnow

Birthday: February 11

Where were you born: Seara City, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Where do you live: New York





How were you discovered: In my hometown when I was 15 years old. A photographer took some pictures of me and sent them to an agency in Sao Paulo. Thats how it all began.

Dream job: Tom Ford campaign.

Describe your personal style: Depending on the day, it can be basic and modern, or chic and classic.

What’s your daily uniform: Black jeans and a nice t-shirt.





Haircare/skincare secrets: For my skin, I use Caudalie products. And, for my hair I love Alterna The Science of Ten. One rule I always stick to: I never sleep with makeup on.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received: This business can be tough, but you always have to trust in yourself and remember that no one is better than anyone else.

Morning must-have: Breakfast!!!!

Favorite place in the world: New York City





What’s on your iPod: Everything I’m really eclectic.

Biggest indulgence: Chocolate

Scariest fashion moment: I was once doing a casting for a fashion show, and as I was putting on the pieces that the client gave me, I could hear the clothes ripping. But thankfully, everything was OK. The client was so nice and understanding.

Currently reading: O bvio que Ignoramos by Jacob Petry. It’s a motivational book that tells the life history of everyone from John Kennedy to Gisele Bundchen.

Style icon: Sienna Miller

What are you obsessed with at the moment: I just bought a professional digital camera, and now I want to learn all about photography and take lots of beautiful pictures in New York City.

Favorite footwear: Yves Saint Laurent

Fitness routine: I go to the gym and run three times a week.

Coffee or tea: Coffee





Blackberry or iPhone: BlackBerry

Childhood dream: To be a veterinarian.

Average amount of sleep per night: 8 hours, but during fashion week its a lot less.

Are you on Twitter: No

Photos courtesy of IMG