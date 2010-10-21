How Gilt Groupe Founder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson Changed The Style Game

Have you ever wondered who you should be thanking for your new Alexander Wang bag at an insane discount, or those 70 percent off McQueen boots, or that feeling you get when that little brown box arrives and opening it feels nothing like discount shopping? Meet Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, one half of the best friend pair who founded Gilt Groupe, took the New York sample sale online and expanded it to a lifestyle shopping mecca.

Along with fellow Harvard grad Alexis Maybank, Alexandra has built the site to have featured over 1,000 brands to date by consistently cultivating relationships with designers with the goal to, as she explains, “bring the best of the best to Gilt members.”

Get to know Alexandra, the challenges of balancing being a Chief Marketing Officer and new mom, and how in ten years she hopes to be “as happy as I am today.” Don’t forget to check out even more amazing figures in fashion, beauty and all things business from designer Rebecca Minkoff to hair guru Ted Gibson in our Stay Extraordinary video series.

