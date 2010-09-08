How To Get Shot For Street Style – Altamira’s Craig Arend Tells All

Photo: Dorothea Barth Jorgensen and Amanda Norgaard

Since 2008, photographer Craig Arend has been making his way up the street style photog ladder by differentiating himself from the pack. Arend specializes in a particular brand of street style, photographing “models off duty” on his blog Altamira.

Just last week, Arend’s street style snaps were up for display at the W Hotel in Times Square to pay tribute to his eye for the stylish. But let’s cut to the chase we’re more interested in hearing how we, us non-models, can get our own 15 seconds of fame on the likes of Altamira, The Sartorialist or Jak & Jil. We went straight to the man himself to find out what we should be doing to get our current goal crossed off our bucket lists. Read on for the man behind Altamira’s tips on snagging your own street style moment.



First off, whats the first thing that catches your eye when scouting for a street style subject?

Ultimately, it depends on which kind of client I am shooting for, but usually a confident attitude coupled with some sort of statement piece can usually do the trick. Whether it be a quirky hat, funky shoes, a special belt… something that immediately visually draws my eye in.



We know you specialize in shooting models off duty, but for regular gals whose bucket lists include being shot for street style, can you recommend some pointers to getting this one crossed off our lists?

Well, maybe you know someone who knows someone who knows a street photographer so you can get an intro? Or you could always promote your presence when around them by learning what theirfaces look like, then stand near them (desperation) at fashion week. Some photographers like a certain aesthetic: young, cool and underground. Others cater to a more high end audience. Figure out which one your style best appeals to and strategize accordingly.



Model Mirte Maas

Hmm…good pointers. So where are your Manhattan hotspots for getting good street style shots?

It depends on what kind of client I am shooting for. If I’m shooting the typical girl skipping through a wheat field, I’ll head to the Lower East Side for a younger vibe. If I’m shooting the New York girl headed out for a night on the town, I’ll scout out the Meatpacking District near The Standard. You can usually find street photographers in Soho, wandering around Spring Street and Broadway though.

Would you say youre particularly attracted to a certain style aesthetic over others?

Definitely. I like unisex style, with a masculine or feminine touch. A girl in her boyfriend’s dress shirt and a pair of heels can look amazing. A guy whose confidence precedes his clothing can pull off heels or something stereotypically feminine.



Wilhelmina model Keke Lindgard

For all of us “non-models off duty,” how can we fake the look?

Haha, I don’t think there is just ONE models-off-duty look; there are many. The coolest off duty shots are when the girls are EXITING shows with their hair still intact, like at Miu Miu from last September. I have this great shot of Dorothea Barth Jorgensen and Amanda Norgaard with their braids, as styled by Guido Palau, still intact. Ed’s note: see main photo.

You must know a million models names by now who do you think are the next big girls to look out for?

In terms of which model will do well on the runway AND which one will simultaneously become a media darling because of her street style?

Samantha Gradoville. I shot her outside of the Eiffel Tower wearing this amazing Alexander Wang skirt. She hasn’t even completed a full circuit of shows yet, but in her first showseason in which she only walked one show, she opened and closed Prada. Coming out of a Jil Sander campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti this summer, she’s sure to do well.



Up and comer, Samantha Gradoville

Bambi Northwood-Blythe could be big. BCBG Max Azria just twittered that she’s their “new obsession”and if BCBG Max Azria Casting Director Russell Marsh takes a liking to her, she could be in for a windfall at the European shows. Plus, she’s got great style and she’s good in front of the camera.

All photos courtesy of Craig Arend