The Hottest Bloggers Right Now Chat Their Craft



The Glamourai

Kelly Framel

From Austin, Texas in New York for Five Years

How did you get to be The Glamourai?

I started blogging in September of 2008. My birthday was on the 29th of August and I went out with a bunch of friends. I’d always been talking about starting a fashion blog because everyone always made a scene about what I wore every day. I’ve always loved getting dressed up disproportionately to normal people and my co-workers and friends would joke about that. I was at Chinatown Brasserie and I made everyone come dressed up of course in obis and all kinds of things. We ended up coming up with Geisha names for each other and I was the Glamourai and the next morning I thought, ‘that’s a fun name!’

What drew you to blogging overall?

I’ve been reading blogs forever and I was working as a fashion designer at the time; now I’m a jewelry designer but at the time I was getting a lot of inspiration from blogs and I wanted to be part of the conversation.



What’s your style philosophy?

It basically centers around an intense love of accessories. I love jewelry and I love sunglasses and I love shoes. I love to dress up; I’ve never been comfortable being casual. I get really awkward whenever I have to dress down to any degree. More is always more for me.

What do you think the key element to a great blog is?

Write what you’re passionate about. Blogging is a lot of work, so if you don’t love what you’re writing about, you’re probably not going to want to do it for very long. If you have a real passion for something and a unique point of view, I think that’s what it takes.

Tell us about your experience being styled by Lori.

It was really fun being styled by Lori; I am a big fan of her. She actually styled my favorite story of all time, which I believe was Vogue Italia for Steven Meisel, where it was this woman in Tony Duquettes house in these great caftans and jewels. No matter what else she works on, all of which is always fantastic and brilliant, I kind of always go back to that work of hers, so therefore shell always be so iconic to me.

Who is your biggest style icon?

Well, my biggest style icon hands down is Iris Apfel; she is my Glamourai goddess. And so I really want to grow up to be like a crazy old lady, but without the legitimate you know craziness, or maybe a little bit of that too. But shes great. And women like that, like Loulou de la Falaise and women that have something thats just beautifully really unique about them and just love to pile on accessories I think thats just a trade Im into.

What do you do when youre not blogging?

When Im not blogging I do all sorts of different things. I make jewelry and I really love to do that, and I work with people one-on-one to kind of figure out what their unique style is. I love helping people figure out how to make their lives a little more glamorous so I feel like everything that I do is maybe leading back to that in some way, whether its blogging or any of the other things I do.

Where do you see your career going?

Well, you know, its hard to say what my dream life would be in three years, because I never dreamt to be where I am now even a year ago. When I started my blog, it had never occurred to me that this would be such a major part of my job that it would take me to the places that it has now, to work with the sort of people that Ive worked with. It was never a thought, let alone a possibility. I always knew I wanted to be in fashion and that whatever was in my world, my life and my career would revolve around that, but this journey was a complete surprise.



Trop Rouge

Christina Caradona

From France, Currently Living in New York

When did you start blogging and what made you want to start blogging?

I started blogging in February, so six months ago, because there are a lot of other blogs out there I was getting inspiration from plus I had a lot of clothes and I figured I wanted to have a blog to almost inventory.

What is your style philosophy?

My style overall I guess is kind of classic it can be a little preppy its also a little edgy. I stick to silks and blouses and I love skirts. So, anything thats kind of vintag-y and has a really soft fabric, Im really drawn to.

What do you think makes a great style blog?

A great style blog for me personally, is when I can relate to the blogger. I want to be able to go onto someones page and be like thats totally cool, I can buy that. You want to relate. So theres a lot of bloggers out there, like Cali Vintage shes a great blogger. I also love Thats Chic.

Who are your style icons?

I love Alexa Chung. Shes really original. I like her preppy look she always looks so fun and rad and so approachable and I really like that. I also like Molly Ringwald from Pretty in Pink, its so cute! I just love it and I always think in my mind, ‘oh what would she wear?’ And also Simone from the famous movie Ferris Buellers Day Off, I love that as well. She has this kind of ’80s boho, rock vibe to her that I can relate to.

So youve been all over the world what do you love about New York? What makes it a great style city?

What I love about New York, what makes it so different, is that whatever trend is going on it could be the gladiator trend or the military trend I dont think it matters because New York is so diverse, like this humongous melting pot like gumbo soup, where everyone is wearing whatever they want and it doesnt even matter.

What are you doing when youre not blogging?



So, when Im not blogging, Im going on auditions because I act a lot. I have an agent in the city and my routine in the morning pretty much is, I wake up, I go to the City, I go on a couple auditions for commercials or whatnot. I have two brothers and I love spending time with them as well; Im very family oriented.

Tell us about how it was working with Lori.

Lori loved my hair; she said that it was major. I like when she puts the clothes on and shes like I dont know what I just did, but I love it. And its just so funny, just like watching her kind of …live.

Everything Style

Shae Acopian Detar

Currently Lives in NYC

When did you start blogging and why?

I started blogging about a year ago. Originally I had a vintage store and I was trying to do a blog just to drive traffic to the store. Then I quit selling vintage and I picked up photography so now my blog chronicles my adventures through photography.

What do you think makes a blog great?

The bloggers I really love going to are usually really unique. I tend to like things that are more avant garde so I go to bloggers that are, not out there, but think outside the box. I think if you just have a very clear personality and youre very honest, I think people will resonate with that.

Can you describe your style in one sentence?

I can probably describe my style in one word: vintage. I mean, I dont wear anything thats not vintage. Ive been gifted a few things since I started blogging and Ill throw those in from time to time, but it’s 99.9 percent vintage. I love eras from the ’20s actually the 1800s is my favorite era so, 1800s to the ’60s and ’70s very nostalgic.

Who are some of your style icons?

Really nobody in particular. My favorite people were just random people from the 1800s in tintypes, Daguerreotypes. I have so many photos from the 1800s its unbelievable, and when Im trying to get inspired I look at my whole wall of tintypes.

What are you doing when youre not blogging?

Taking pictures of people. I do a ton of research, like I have a ton of photography books and I just read those. Im also married so I have a husband and a dog, but mainly photography.

Whats your dream job?

My dream job is definitely being a photographer for magazines. Also, I really want to photograph old artists, eccentric artists, from now, and older people who are maybe in their 80s really old country stars. I have this idea for a book for that. All kinds of stuff!

Tell me a little bit about the shoot today and what it was like working with Lori?

Todays shoot was amazing, I was so honored to come and be a model today. Lori Goldstein is like, I mean, I have this thing on my desktop where I pick all my inspiration for photos and theres so many from her. Shes just ridiculous; shes so talented. She blows my mind.



Something Navy

Arielle Nachmani

From: New York City

Can you tell us when you started blogging and why?

It will be one year since I started blogging because I felt like I had a lot to say. Im better at expressing myself through fashion and art, so I thought it would be easier to portray that through my clothing and my blog.

Can you describe your personal style?

Its difficult to describe my style; I would describe it as indescribable. Im a chameleon, I change my outfit like three times a day based on my mood and where Im at in life and my feelings.

Who are your style icons?

Hmm, again it really varies from day to day, but mostly my style icons would be my mother, my grandmother and my older sister.

How are they inspirational to you?

Its really just the type of people that they are and how they express themselves through fashion that really taught me. I guess I would also have to say a style icon to me would be like, Tim Burton. I like his eccentricity and how he can surprise anyone at any moment.

What can we find you doing when youre not blogging?

I am a huge science nerd, so thats what Im doing when Im not blogging I am researching how the universe was created and watching horror movies nonstop Im obsessed. Im a weirdo.

Are there any designers that you are looking forward to most for Fashion Week?

Im obsessed with Isabel Marant; I love that whole line. Givenchy, I love. I love Marc Jacobs and I really like Issey Miyake.

Did you learn anything by watching Lori at work?

She just taught me to really be raw and take risks and that its OK to mess it up and make it all like a mosh because it works better that way. Its really just all about how you carry it and how you feel in it. She put so many random things together and they all looked unbelievable, so thats definitely something Im going to try for myself mix things I would never normally mix.