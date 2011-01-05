Harley Viera Newton: Style Space

In an era when “it” girls are manufactured and not born, Harley Viera Newton might be considered a bit of a novelty. Born in the UK into a legacy of music and fashion, the now 23 year old came up dying to be in a band, eventually went onto study super archaic history in college in New York after some formative years in LA, and now can most likely be found behind the DJ booth at some of NYC’s cool kid venues hardly the proclivity of a Kardashian.

While Newton knows her way around modeling high fashion and appearing in Vogue, the girl with the pretty long hair, penchant for Tom Binns and manic taste in awesome music isn’t quite comfortable with the term “it” girl.

We won’t argue monikers, but we do know she has a cool apartment strategically located in SoHo with some enviably quirky items, enough sick designer, high street and vintage pieces to make any street style blogger‘s day, and knows how to write your name in hieroglyphics. Find out how the Spice Girls and another kid named Harley helped make her who she is, and click through for some very pretty pics.

