Grungy Gentleman Goes Inside AJ Mukamal’s Closet

We all know and love Andrew Mukamal as Kelly Cutrone’s ex-assistant and trusty sidekick on Bravo’s hit show Kell On Earth, and as the self-declared “prince of darkness” who can rock a man-skirt and long, raven locks like no other. Now working as a stylist and freelance fashion consultant, Andrew has become quite the man-about-town, and is never caught at an event without his signature armful of Hermes cuffs. You might be surprised to learn that he was a preppy University of Virginia frat boy before he became the poster child for Rick Owens, and here he shares a pretty impressive collection of ribbon belts and blazers. Take a peek inside Andrew’s closet, but be warned: His Hermes collection and vintage Versace chair are extremely envy inducing. Alyssa Vingan

Take a look inside Andrew Mukamal's closet!

Burberry Prorsum trench coat

Close-up of Andrew's Burberry Prorsum trench coat.  

Fujiwara Varsity Jacket with detachable sleeves

What do we have inside here?

Tada! Who would have thought?

Preppy ribbon belts galore!

Shoe section

Sperry Top-Sider and friends

Gold Nike Dunks

Nirvana concert on a blazer!

"Touch me I'm sick"

Calvin Klein vintage herringbone blazer

Givenchy coat

Givenchy coat close-up

Some goodies and a Tom Ford book

Vintage Dior backpack

Over-sized Hermes playing cards

Lanvin for H&M

Bottega Veneta blazer

Red oxfords

Missoni x Converse sneakers

Camo Vans

Dr. Martens

Navy schoolboy blazer

Accessories

Louis Vuitton luggage and stacks of fashion magazines

Striped sweatshirt

Burberry Prorsum umbrella

Versace chair

