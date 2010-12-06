Grungy Gentleman Goes Inside AJ Mukamal’s Closet

We all know and love Andrew Mukamal as Kelly Cutrone’s ex-assistant and trusty sidekick on Bravo’s hit show Kell On Earth, and as the self-declared “prince of darkness” who can rock a man-skirt and long, raven locks like no other. Now working as a stylist and freelance fashion consultant, Andrew has become quite the man-about-town, and is never caught at an event without his signature armful of Hermes cuffs. You might be surprised to learn that he was a preppy University of Virginia frat boy before he became the poster child for Rick Owens, and here he shares a pretty impressive collection of ribbon belts and blazers. Take a peek inside Andrew’s closet, but be warned: His Hermes collection and vintage Versace chair are extremely envy inducing. Alyssa Vingan