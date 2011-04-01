Get to Know the Young Designer Behind Charles Henry

For most recent graduates, the idea of launching their own collection is a distant and seemingly impossible dream. But Meredith Fisher is one to defy the odds: at 23 years old, she’s talking to buyers and editors in preparation for the launch of her second collection, Charles Henry. A sort of Jenny Humphrey minus the crazy, Fisher’s earliest designs were picked up by beloved LA boutique Satine when she was just 17 and working as an intern at the locally based label Jennifer Nicholson. It was there that frequent shopper and fashion icon Rachel Zoe first saw Fisher’s work: to put it simply, she died.

Soon enough the young designer’s signature color-blocked dresses were spotted on the Olsen twins, and world renowned department stores like Barney’s and Harvey Nichols were calling her, desperate to carry her line. Such buzz led to the release of her first line WAYF (an acronym for “where are you from?”) during Fisher’s senior year of high school. The SoCal via Kentucky designer graduated from USC last year, shortly before diving headfirst into her latest project: designing the Fall/Winter collection for her new label. Taking the design philosophies which formed the core of WAYF and working them into a modern, more sophisticated setting, Fisher presents a more mature collection that is charismatic, cool and undeniably chic.

How did you first become interested in fashion design? What sort of training do you have?

I’ve had an interest in fashion since a very young age. I enrolled in sewing/pattern making classes when I was 12 years old and have been designing since. After graduating from high school, I considered going to fashion school but decided to study business.

And your grandfather was a designer too?

My grandfather was a designer and clothing manufacturer in Nashville, Tennessee. He produced mass-market apparel for both men and women, selling to mid market department stores. He even had a higher end women’s line named after my mother.

What was it like launching a line while still in high school?

Launching in high school was great except I was in school in Kentucky and my line, production, pattern and sample making, were all taking place in LA! During my senior year, I missed a combined 3 months of school. Luckily, my school was very accommodating and worked with my schedule.

What did you learn from WAYF that helped you get started with Charles Henry Collection?

Through WAYF, I was able to develop my aesthetic, better define my customer and really improve my skills as a designer. Charles Henry is a culmination of all the lessons I learned from WAYF from conception, to design and then production.

Who were you most excited to see wearing your designs?

Over the years, I’ve had some really inspiring individuals wear my collection. It’s always so exciting to see someone (whether famous or not) wearing and enjoying my designs. Most recently, Nicky Hilton wore a lace look from my Spring 11 collection to an event in LA. She looked amazing!

Who are your personal style icons?

I love individuals who are able to wear clothes effortlessly and whose personal style comes through regardless of who or what they have on. Some of my favorites are Lou Doillon, Vanessa Traina and Kate Bosworth.

What advice can you offer other young aspiring designers?

Be observant and persistent!

What’s next for Meredith Fisher?

We have some exciting new projects in the works, so stay tuned!!