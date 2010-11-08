Get To Know The Team Behind ‘The Color Collector’

Andrew Yee, Photographer



In comparison to the Steven Meisels and Peter Lindberghs of the photography world, Andrew Yee may still be a newcomer, but given one look at his portfolio, youd easily mistake him for far beyond his years. Having only graduated with a photography degree from Parsons in 2006, Yee has already seen his work published in the likes of British Vogue and NYLON and has worked on various ad campaigns including ones for LOreal and VH1. When working on a shoot, the Honolulu native and current NYC resident describes the style he brings to an image as pretty classic but with a modern take a darker, romantic twist.

Kemal + Karla, Stylists



Bicoastal styling team Kemal + Karla have made a name for themselves combining the fashion forward intuition that is synonymous with New York and a cool California aesthetic. And their insistence on collaborating consistently on every project even from opposite coasts sets them apart from any other stylists in the industry. Both Canadian-born, Kemal and Karla first joined forces three and a half years ago while working on a project with singer Feist. Since merging, the two have worked with clients like Zooey Deschanel and Charlotte Gainsbourg, have published editorial work in magazines like Rolling Stone and Interview, and have most recently added handbag designers to their dossier with a capsule collection for Hong Kong-based retailer Mata-hari on sale this fall.

Seiji, Hairstylist

Photo: Alexandra Catiere, Joy Magazine

Born in Nagoya, Japan, hairstylist Seiji has been in the industry for over 15 years. Styling from a young age, he began honing his technique in Tokyo before moving to New York in 1999. Once in New York, Seiji assisted the likes of Oribe and Guido, before starting his freelance career. Now working with numerous celebrity clients and famed photographers, Seiji loves the creative side of the business most. “When my client is happy, Im happy, he says. – Rachel Adler

Walter Obal, Makeup Artist

Photo: Andrew Yee, Blackbook

Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, Walter Obal was determined to be a photographer in the early years of his career. Studying photography in high school, he found himself doing the hair and makeup on most of his shoots, and landed his first styling gig on MTVs House of Style. Obal has since been styling hair for the last 11 years and has been traveling around the world to do so, with opportunities to work with the likes of Iggy Pop and countless models. As the spokesperson for Esika in South America for the last 7 years, he gets to do what makes him sane, always moving and traveling. – Rachel Adler