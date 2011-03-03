Get to Know Bohemian Aussie Brand SHAKUHACHI (VIDEO)

Australian based brand SHAKUHACHI taps into their beachy surroundings and vintage clothing for inspiration in designing their collections. Using dynamic prints and femininely flattering silhouettes, SHAKUHACHI instills a youthful and laid back attitude into their clothing.

StyleCaster spoke with SHAKUHACHI brand representative Jo Ryan at PROJECT Las Vegas to learn more about the brand and their transition into the American market.

Project + StyleCaster: SHAKUHACHI from Evan Lane on Vimeo.

Interview by Shannah Katz. Video directed by Evan Lane.