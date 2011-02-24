Georgia May Jagger Talks HUDSON Jeans And Modeling

The longtime face of HUDSON jeans Georgia-May Jagger will launch her own collection of HUDSON by GEORGIA-MAY JAGGER jeans. HUDSON CEO Peter Kim explains, “[Georgia-May Jagger] is a natural fit for us, being the daughter of a British rock star and an American supermodel, given with our Union Jack logo and L.A. roots.”

With her parents’ rock and roll notoriety and influence, it is not surprising Jagger drew inspiration from rock icons Guns & Roses and, in turn, fittingly named three of her denim styles: Slash, Axl and Guns. All of these skinny, midrise denim styles will be available in black, white, grey and blue washes and produced in HUDSON‘s exclusive stretch denim fabric for a flattering and comfortable fit. In addition to designing and collaborating on the collection, Jagger will also be modeling her designs.

In anticipation of the collection’s March debut, StyleCaster briefly interviewed Jagger about both her upcoming collection and modeling for the campaign!

SC: Has your mother offered you any modeling advice?

GMJ: Yes, she says to always be yourself and never compromise on the things you believe in. She also reminds me to have other talents and interests because not everybody can have a long modeling career.

SC: How has having two fashion icons in?uenced your style? Do you feel you identify more with yourmother or your father’s style?

GMJ: I think they both have amazing style and I get inspiration from both of their closets. I really like the Indian and Moroccan clothes and jewelry that my dad has always collected. And I like pretty much everything of my mother’s and a large portion of my closet belongs to her, from her Studio 54 sequined hot pants to the crazy Theirry Mugler suits she wore in the 80s.

SC: What style of denim are you feeling right now? For spring?

GMJ: Right now Im wearing light grey stonewashed jeans from my collection; they work for day and night and grey goes with everything.