Full Frontal Fashion’s EIC Stops To Chat Fashion Week

Fashion Week has leapt full speed ahead, and I’ve barely had enough time to pick up my forty piece drop-off at the dry cleaners or stock up on a lifetime supply of black tights. The first official day at Lincoln Center is under way, and I’ve already run into more than a few friends. Nothing like some familiar faces to launch me back into reality.

After I took in the wearable and Kerry Pieri–esque Richard Chai Love Show, I moseyed on over to the Kim Crawford Wine Bar where our friends at Kim Crawford have graciously opened up their space to StyleCaster.Conveniently enough, they’re encouraging us to socialize with all of our fabulous fashion friends in their complimentary bar. So come by, have your picture taken and talk to us about Fashion Week.

One of my favorite fashion authorities to bump into is the lovely Kelley Culp, Editor-in-Chief of Full Frontal Fashion. We sat down bar-side to discuss, well…Fashion week!

EF: How long have you been the EIC of Full Frontal Fashion? How big is the staff?

KC: I’ve been there for two years, and we have a full-time hard working team of 7.

EF: Which shows do you most look forward to during Fashion Week?

KC: Proenza Schouler, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Thakoon.

EF: What are your Fashion Week staples?

KC: Black trousers, lace-up chocolate brown heeled oxfords, military coat.

EF: What’s your personal style?

KC: Traditional sportswear mixed with impactful accessories.

EF: What party are you most looking forward to during Fashion Week?

KC: The Paper Tumblr party, it’s the last party of Fashion Week which means you can finally let loose!

EF: Okay it’s trend forecasting time, what do you think you’ll see a lot of for Fall 2011 Fashion Week?

KC: I think people are really loving the neon trend, and I think it will transition into Fall collections. I also think the menswear trend is sticking around for a while.