Fall Must-Haves: Top Editors Choose Their “It” Bags

It’s simple ladies, bags are a big deal. You may be partial to your Marc, Alexander or Prada perhaps you’re a classic Chanel girl but boredom is bound to strike even the most well-bonded girl-bag relationship. So when it came time to choose what you should be spending your Benjamins on, I enlisted a little expert help to advise on the matter.

The cool kids in the slide show above are in the accessories trenches daily for your favorite glossies and bag-only sites. I asked them for their high/low picks so you can choose whether you’re all in for the investment or just want to add a little something special to your already well-stocked repertoire.