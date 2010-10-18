StyleCaster
Fall Must-Haves: Top Editors Choose Their “It” Bags

Kerry Pieri
by
It’s simple ladies, bags are a big deal. You may be partial to your Marc, Alexander or Prada perhaps you’re a classic Chanel girl but boredom is bound to strike even the most well-bonded girl-bag relationship. So when it came time to choose what you should be spending your Benjamins on, I enlisted a little expert help to advise on the matter.

The cool kids in the slide show above are in the accessories trenches daily for your favorite glossies and bag-only sites. I asked them for their high/low picks so you can choose whether you’re all in for the investment or just want to add a little something special to your already well-stocked repertoire.

A sneak peek  do you know which is the high?

David Thielebeule, Senior Accessories Editor, Harper's Bazaar

David opted for a legit, beautiful bag of the moment for his high pick and something elegant and classic for a lower-priced option.

High: Proenza Schouler Medium Columbian Monchilla P.S.1, $1,825, at Barney's New York

Low: J.W. Hulme legacy bag, $450, at Barneys New York

Kyle Anderson, Senior Accessories Editor, Elle

Kyle explains: "This season one of the big things is 'luggage leather' - very simple, great quality bags. Two of my favorites are very similar and actually everyone (high to low) has great bags like this. You can buy them now and pull them back out in 10 years and still wear them for sure."

High: It's great. Perfect size, perfect color and shape and only gets better with age. Chloé aurore leather bag, $1,995, at Net-a-Porter

Low: Again. I love it. It looks like a million bucks. It was in the October issue of Elle. Get a similar version, $139.90, at Mango online

Taylor Tomasi Hill, Style and Accessories Director, Marie Claire

Taylor explains: "A clutch is usually thought of as a special occasion accessory, but I love the idea of carrying one during the day  any day of the week. These are large enough to fit all of your essentials and the play between the textures makes a strong statement both at the office and at more formal events.

High: Marc Jacobs beaver fur clutch, $1,382.65, at My Theresa

Low: Asos fantasy fur over-sized clutch, $47.18, at Asos

Sarah Kuhn, Accessories Editor, Teen Vogue

Sarah explains: "It's all about leopard!"

High: Wendy Nichol Leopard Satchel bag, $595, at Wendy Nichol

Low: Mulberry for Target bag, $34.99, at Target

Pamela Peckerman, Accessories Style Expert and founder of Bag Trends

Pamela explains: "Wearing a new designer before anyone else knows about them is the true sign of a trendsetter. Im really feeling good things to come from LaLucca, a Miami-based husband-and-wife design team. Their signature bags have a great Latin vibe that puts a smile on my face."

High: LaLucca orange fresco handbag, $390, at LaLucca

Im obsessing over chic, adult backpacks that can be worn in multiple ways. Elliott Luccas Teba is my favorite  its crazy town amazing and a ridiculous find for under $200. Mark my words, 2011 will be the year of the backpack!

Low: Elliott Luca teba solid flap tote, $198, at Elliott Luca

