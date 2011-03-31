Exclusive: A.L.C. Fall 2011 Is Our Major Obsession

Andrea Lieberman recently styled the cover of Elle Magazine and has dressed Gwen Stefani, but we’re not here to talk styling, because it’s hardly her main focus any longer. I am admittedly, basically, a fan girl of her three-year old collection, A.L.C.

When asked of her place in the styling world, Lieberman was candid, explaining, “I do occasional things if the timing is right! But right now I’m going to try and do as little as possible so I can focus on the collection. ” I’m cool with that if she continues to put out collections full of sophisticated, beautifully tailored pieces from chic 70s inspired suiting, to incredible shearling leather jackets, to floaty maxi dresses, chunky knits and paper thin leather pieces.

And that’s just what comprised the Fall collection, which the designer explains, “had initially come up as the concept of sort of a modern, urban nomad. For me, the clothes that I made have always been pretty under the radar. They’re just clothes that I really want people to covet for their everyday life. I’m not trying to be the next anything, I just really want to make things that I love, that my friends love, that really are the perfect, modern, reinterpretation of that classic urban wardrobe.” It’s a noble effort, and those years of styling seem to have come into good practice, because this girl seems to know exactly what those things people want to wear are.

The LA based mom of two also has everything produced in her hometown. All the better to keep a watchful eye on her final product, which focuses an intense amount of energy into the details that make the ready to wear pieces feel more like collector’s items. “Everything is subtle. The details are really subtle and it makes it more special to the wearer. I’m extremely into the details. It’s like, what I get off on like a little bit of snakeskin python underneath the collar there. For me it’s really about making those perfect pieces. Those pieces that when you get dressed you want to go into your wardrobe and take out year after year after year,” Lieberman says.

Click through for the full Fall 2011 collection, which actually makes my heart hurt I want so much of it. And if that weren’t enough, accessories look to be on the horizon as well, “there’s jewelry and bags. There’s all that coming in the future. But just really building the brand to really incorporate every part of-I hate to use that word ‘lifestyle’-but just everything you need from the jewelry to the bags to the shoes, in the future, for sure,” Lieberman explains.

I don’t want to say I’m scared of wanting to buy even more, but when you find a designer who makes everything you want, it’s a thin line between being psyched and just a little bit nervous for your financial well-being.

A.L.C. is sold at major retailers, check out the collection just posted on Ssense.

Photos courtesy of A.L.C.