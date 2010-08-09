Eugenia Kim – An Insomniac’s Rise To Queen Of Hats

Eugenia Kim is a particular brand of quirky/cool not unlike the innovative hats she puts out. A self-anointed “extremist,” this milliner has taken an age-old craft into the high fashion realm, and naturally, StyleCaster just had to find out how.

A chic designer bubbling with talent and electricity, Kim has built an empire of toppers it’s no wonder that she just can’t seem to fall asleep in her home in NYC. Is insomnia the one-way ticket to extraordinary? Find out the designer’s take on success in the video above.

