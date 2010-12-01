Erin Wasson Talks Low Luv And Magic Powers

She’s walked the runways of Balmain, Balenciaga and Givenchy, has been on the covers of French, Australian, German and Spanish Vogue, and fronted campaigns as varied as Maybelline, J.Crew, Victoria’s Secret and Michael Kors.

Erin Wasson is the new version of the super – model as mogul. We talked icon status, totalitarianism and her approach to jewelry design for her line, Low Luv. See the Spring collection in the slide show and read on for how hobos continue to inspire her and what’s next after the end of her RVCA collection.



Tell me about the inspiration for Low Luv SS11?

I approach every collection similarly, I am always integrating my obsession with symbolism. I played with the evil eye this season, it has so many correlations, evil eye, Illuminati. I also used lots of pounded metal, thunder birds, which is close to my heart as it’s very Native American inspired. Overall, I tend to stick with things I’m obsessed with culture wise and I constantly look for new and inspiring symbols to manipulate.

Tell me about the process of creating the collection?

A lot of it starts off with books. I collect books I have this amazing book about what hobos used to use as symbols on the road, like different drawings. Seeing an incredible piece of vintage jewelry can inspire me theres inspiration everywhere and it’s about the interpretation of things, and being able to travel. I was in Argentina and there were these artisans making wire jewelry and the shapes stuck in my mind and later I figure out ways to make the most of it.

Why is jewelry important to you?

For me, as bold of a statement as it might sound, there’s something really special about the alchemy. Clothing is natural fabrics and will break down. There’s something so substantial about jewelry and metal. You can throw on something easy clothing wise, but jewelry owns your magical powers. It all has purpose and meaning.

How would you describe your personal style?

Im in LA right now, and its easy to get extremely laid back in LA. The older I get, my approach to fashion is getting more and more simplified, and less trend driven less is more. There will always be my 6-10 pieces I go back to. Ive tried to edit and downsize and stick to those things. Maybe one day Ill be totalitarian and have only one clothing rack.

You’ve emerged as a personal style icon, how do you feel about that?

Im honored and its very cool to be thought of like that. When you see girls looked at as style icons you hope they have an interesting voice and perspective on life and that translates through their style. Were all paving our own path and making a little history for ourselves and it is what it is. Clothing is clothing without sounding too hippie, when I see people dressed up the clothing wears them. Something comes from the inside for the people who can wear jeans and tee.

With the RVCA collaboration not continuing, would Low Luv ever expand into ready to wear?

Absolutely! As of the moment I have a lot of pots on the stove, nothing I can speak about. I think its all going to evolve. I think clothing is amazing and Ill tap back into that but I can see interpreting jewelry into housewares. It’s something thats an extension of yourself, it’s all one big happy medium. I would love to make objects.

Will you continue to model?



Modeling is so incredible and at the end of the day it’s about the life experience. Every time I get shipped off to some place Ive never been, my whole world looks different. The spontaneity of the job and being around different characters it allows you to have a full spectrum on things. Its a crazy job that doesnt allow for a ton of personal life. I feel like a doctor on call, but at the end of the day I would not want to do anything else.

People loved your William Rast video, would you ever think about acting?



I never thought about it. Its one of those things that I think a lot of models go into. I think Im more focused on building a brand, a business and something tangible. An empire that I built with my own two hands, my thoughts and soul. If it happens, it happens, like modeling for me wasn’t strategized, it was all very serendipitous and about being open to opportunities. My plate is full so I think I’m content right now.