Elise Øverland: Pre-Fashion Week Studio Stop-By

Elise verland‘s front rows are likely to be comprised of a uniquely NYC mix of DJ Becka Diamond next to Vogue‘s Lauren Santo Domingo across from Amanda Hearst and Jessica Hart maybe it’s her subtly rock influenced, refined designs that strike that perfect balance. I wonder if any of those girls like to skate? verland is moving on from MILK Studios this season for cooler pastures, as in the buzzed about Ice Rink at the Standard Hotel, a decision she explains came about organically.

I stopped by the designer’s Gallery District studio of one year, a move from the Garment District that came about because the space “feels like a boat house” an apt description for windows that go on for days and overlook a terrace and the Hudson River. Inside, it’s all about luxe fabrics, pieces picked up on verland’s global travels, vinyl, original prints of musicians and beautiful sketches. Click through for a photo tour and read on below where the pretty Norwegian designer explains the process of taking to the ice and finding models who can tolerate the chill.

How are do you feel going into this Fashion Week compared to the first one you ever did?

Excited! This is something completely different from what Ive done in the past and Im really looking forward to it. I think when I showed first time I was more stressed, now I’m more calm because I know what I’m doing.

Tell me about why you chose a different location than MILK for this season and where you are going to show.

I am showing at The Standard Hotel, New York Ice Rink. I was trying to decide where to show when my friend Andre Balazs offered me the space and everything just started evolving from there.

What do you have in mind for this season what was inspiring you?

Ice skaters inspired the collection; the colors and patterns reflect ice cubes.

So winding down, 1 week out, what are your priorities in terms of what you need to get done. What’s top of list?

A lot! Fittings, last minute changes and additions, the list goes on and on.

For castings, what do you have in mind for models? Whats sort of the look will you be going for?

This season, the look I am going for is very different from past seasons. I am looking for very strong girls who can tolerate the cold.

You have so many amazing and interesting pieces in your showroom? Where do you get everything?

Most of the pieces in my showroom are either gifts from friends or things I have picked up from my travels.