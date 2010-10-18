The Editorial Masterminds

Elle Werlin, Stylist



Born in New York City, stylist Elle Werlin has traveled the world for inspiration. Having lived in both the south of France and Barcelona, her experience attending museums and plays abroad greatly affected her style life. Starting with an internship at Anna Sui and later at Interview, Werlin worked her first styling gigs with Patti Wilson, which led to the rare and beautiful lifetime experience of working on Italian Vogue shoots with Steven Meisel. The only way to move forward though was to go out on her own.

Werlin loves styling for Nylon, Elle Girl Japan and Interview, as well as working with photographers like Nicholas Routzen, Timothy White, Dick Page and Tom Monroe. Shes also illustrated the experience of shooting Jessica Szohr and Taylor Momsen, explaining the latter just runs around naked, looks fantastic in everything and is willing to go really edgy. While she doesnt have a particular aesthetic, Werlin says, In some ways boho-chicness is just kind of innate. I definitely love to make people more beautiful than strange.

For the goth warrior fashion shoot with Alexandra Richards, Werlin says Richards was amazing to work with, describing her as both powerful and badass and romantic in her shots. She had a great time in the abandoned building. The space had the great combination of deserted feeling at the same time its glamorous and eerie but not, Werlin explained. -Kelley Hoffman

Nicholas Routzen, Photographer

Nicholas Routzen has been in the pro photography game for the last seven years, but he first developed a relationship with the camera on more relaxed terms. Routzen fell in love with the lens while island-hopping to places like Thailand, Indonesia, Hawaii and St. Barths. It wasnt until the NYC-based photog made the switch from photojournalism to fashion editorials, however, that he realized there was a future there. That was a turning point, where I was like, Oooh, I like shooting pretty people, he says. His knack for doing so has recently landed him editorials in publications like NYLON, Esquire, Seventeen and Noise. As to his signature aesthetic, Routzen was open-minded but loved capturing a kind of modern dynamism. He said, I love color. I love texture, sex, attitude, youth and playfulness.” -Michelle Halpern

Damian Monzillo, Hairstylist

Photo: Roderick Angle

Damian Monzillo has been working in the world of hair for 15 years, after a brief stint in school as an art major at the School of Visual Arts in NYC. After realizing styling hair was his dream, he moved to San Francisco and joined the Elizabeth Arden team to soon become Art Director, and shortly after began editorial work. He currently styles on the East and West coasts, working with clients such as Kate Moss, Dita Von Teese, Linda Blair and Seth Green.

Keiko Hiramoto, Makeup Artist



Japanese makeup artist Keiko Hiramoto actually wanted to be a hairstylist since she was a little girl, and arrived in New York to follow that dream. Her explorations with colors and shades changed her career direction, and she has never looked back. Now working with celebrities such as Ashley Greene, Donna Karan and Russell James, Keiko claims that what she loves most about her work is the opportunity to meet new people every single day!

Watch the behind-the-scenes video to get a sneak peek of Alexandra Richards on set of Brokedown Palace!