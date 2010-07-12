Designer Diaries: Getting To Know Samantha Pleet

Being in the fashion industry forces us to start looking ahead to fall before we’re ready to let go of summer, but when StyleCaster hung out with eco-minded designer Samantha Pleet for a day, we luckily got a little taste of both. Based in New York, the young designer (she launched her eponymous line in 2006) brought us around town to show off some of her favorite pieces from her Spring/Summer collection and gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come for Fall 2010. We were particularly intrigued by a pair of paper bag shorts made from mud silk if you’re not sure what that is, you’ll just have to watch the video above to find out!

Watch the exclusive video above to get a behind-the-scenes look at Pleet’s studio and inspirations!



Credits:

Videographer: Blake Martin

Video Editor: Lauren Wolkstein

Assistant Video Editors: Shaley Sanders and Irina Dvalidze

