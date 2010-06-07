Designer Diaries: Getting To Know James Coviello

Since beginning his successful design career crafting hats, James Coviello expanded his reach into womenswear in 2000. But the designer hasn’t forgotten his roots; he’s currently working on a collaboration of statement straw hats (think wide brims worthy of the Kentucky Derby or Hamptons polo matches) for Club Monaco. We got a peek into Coviello’s Brooklyn Heights home to find out what inspires his designs, and followed Coviello into his studio conveniently tucked away behind his newly opened boutique on Orchard Street for a sneak peek at the collaboration. Watch the video above to see our one-on-one chat with the designer.

Credits:

Videographer: Blake Martin

Video Editors: Blake Martin and Lauren Wolkstein

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder

