Designer Caitlin Mociun Talks Sustainable Design And What Gets Her Inspired

Mociun Fall 2010 collection

Mociun may not be the kind of splashy brand known for giant billboards or celeb fawning, but that’s because it has a subtle globally conscious cool fit more for a smartly low-key sartorialist. Designer Caitlin Mociun has hopscotched around the globe from California to Rhode Island (she graduated from RISD with a degree in textiles) and then briefer stints in Malaysia and Prague. New York is where she calls home now and also where she launched her namesake line. And with that kind of worldly perspective, Mociun’s keen on respecting the bigger nature of things literally. Turns out this young designer is all about being sustainable, but not in an overloaded “green” kind of way. Here’s what the designer had to say:

Name: Caitlin Mociun

Label: Mociun

Sold at: Bird Brooklyn, Standard Deviation, Beklina

StyleCaster: Do you think your global experience has influenced your designs?

Caitlin Mociun: Not really for design. The world isnt very “big” anymore, with easy flights and the Internet. But it definitely makes me more aware of how we use other countries for manufacturing.



Fall 2010 collection

If the worldly aspect isn’t what gets you moving, what inspires you as a designer?

Part of my main driving force is about making something different and approaching fashion design in a little different way than it’s been done before. Sustainability is a big issue, and it’s not just about using organic fabric. Im interested in creating a brand that can start in a small space, using local factories and collaborating with local artists in New York and Brooklyn, but finding a way to grow from that.

We love that NYC has young designers. Being part of that crew, do you think this “Great Recession” has been a good or bad thing for younger labels?

Its a little of both; when people were blowing tons of money on clothes it was easier, but now it’s really causing people to think a little more and causing me to think more. You want people to think theyre really getting their money’s worth. Like for Fall 2010, I have a dress that buttons apart into a shirt. You can wear it like 12 different ways.



Fall 2010 collection

You mentioned collaborating with other creative-minded people. Do you have a dream brand or person you’d like to work with?

Id actually like to collaborate with a company like Patagonia! I know it’s not the usual [laughs] but it’s because of the textile design aspect. They use sustainable fabrics and they’re known for treating their employees really well. I sort of dream of making a printed backpack.

More Fall 2010 looks:





The designer

All images courtesy of Mociun. Lookbook images by Kara Healey.

