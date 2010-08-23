Dannijo’s Jewelry Designing Duo Takes Us Shopping

Since founding their namesake jewelry line in 2008, sisters Danielle and Jodie Snyder’s collection of statement pieces (Dannijo is a hybrid of both their names), has shot up to must-have status, with every single covetable item including oversized rings, chunky necklaces and jewel-encrusted statement cuffs eliciting an obnoxious amount of ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ reactions.

We’re clearly already sold on the fact that Dannijo‘s pieces are nearly obligatory for fall shopping lists, but what we did need a bit of insight on was what to pair with all their delicious bling. Who better to ask than the designers themselves? We set out for a day of shopping with Danielle and Jodie and let them choose the itinerary. So where did we end up? Otte NY, Topshop and Reiss, of course. Watch the video above to learn more about the Dannijo brand and get their insider tips on what to wear for Fall. -Michelle Halpern



Credits:

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder

Videographer: Blake Martin

Video Editor: Lauren Wolkstein