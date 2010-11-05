StyleCaster
Dani Stahl’s Closet Overhaul

Dani Stahl's Closet Overhaul

Even if you don’t have quite as many sunglasses, shoes and sparkly dresses as NYLON‘s style director, Dani Stahl, I’m willing to bet a pair of Loubs on the likelihood that you still have a few items lurking in your closet that haven’t seen daylight for, well, a long time. And if you haven’t worn it in six months, chances are it’s not getting Vitamin D anytime soon.

If this sounds like you, then you’re probably in need of a serious closet overhaul, which is why we went to Dani Stahl’s apartment along with her fellow NYLON staffer, fashion director J. Errico, to get firsthand tips on how to re-organize right. Watch the video above to learn a few organizational secrets from the stylish pair, and at very least, get a peek into her lust-over-worthy closet. Trust us, girl’s got more sunglasses than you can dream of! Michelle Halpern

