Dani Stahl’s Closet Overhaul

Even if you don’t have quite as many sunglasses, shoes and sparkly dresses as NYLON‘s style director, Dani Stahl, I’m willing to bet a pair of Loubs on the likelihood that you still have a few items lurking in your closet that haven’t seen daylight for, well, a long time. And if you haven’t worn it in six months, chances are it’s not getting Vitamin D anytime soon.

If this sounds like you, then you’re probably in need of a serious closet overhaul, which is why we went to Dani Stahl’s apartment along with her fellow NYLON staffer, fashion director J. Errico, to get firsthand tips on how to re-organize right. Watch the video above to learn a few organizational secrets from the stylish pair, and at very least, get a peek into her lust-over-worthy closet. Trust us, girl’s got more sunglasses than you can dream of! –Michelle Halpern



