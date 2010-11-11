Cynthia Rowley’s Top Ten Essentials

Most designers today have the lofty goal of establishing a lifestyle brand. More easily said, they’re hoping to become Cynthia Rowley. Synonymous with fun, flirty dresses, Rowley also has collaborations with the likes of Roxy, sunglasses, handbags, shoes, a bridesmaids dress line, a home collection, books the list goes on but more importantly, it makes sense. Each project Rowley conquers has her unique, whimsical stamp on it. With such a broad range, it just made sense to get to know what Cynthia considers essential get her top ten above.