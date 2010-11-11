Cynthia Rowley’s Top Ten Essentials

Most designers today have the lofty goal of establishing a lifestyle brand. More easily said, they’re hoping to become Cynthia Rowley. Synonymous with fun, flirty dresses, Rowley also has collaborations with the likes of Roxy, sunglasses, handbags, shoes, a bridesmaids dress line, a home collection, books the list goes on but more importantly, it makes sense. Each project Rowley conquers has her unique, whimsical stamp on it. With such a broad range, it just made sense to get to know what Cynthia considers essential get her top ten above.
1. Family time
(Cynthia pictured with husband Bill, and daughters Kit and Gigi in totem pole form).
2. Art, Exhibition A: (Photo: Hanna Liden painting.)
A website that allows you to buy contemporary art at a reasonable price. It's a great way to start collecting.
4. Sunglasses
So much easier than putting makeup on in the morning.
5. Wetsuits
I love watersports, so designing a collection with Roxy is a dream come true.
6. People's Pops
Natural ice pops and shaved ice from Brooklyn... amazingly good!
8. Redken Water Wax
I don't leave home without it... seriously. ($12.23, at Amazon)
9. Feathers
Perfect for parties. It's hard not to have fun when you're wearing them!
10. Music:
The Beets and Preacher and the Knife are fixtures on my playlist.
Beets Album, $8.99, at Amazon